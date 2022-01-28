 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland AFC Preview w/ Marc Iles!

Our Chris Wynn returns to action for the Xtra preview this week, as he catches up with Chief football writer for The Bolton News & ‘The Buff’ Podcast host - the wonderful Marc Iles - to preview the Lads trip to the University of Bolton Stadium this Saturday!

By TheHashpipe83
What's the crack?

  • Before we get going, how was Marc’s last trip up to the Stadium of Light? Did he enjoy himself after all?
  • Is the Bolton News newsroom a veritable hive of activity this January transfer window?
  • How are Bolton getting on since last we met? Is Ian Evatt still absolutely certain he’s got one of the best sides in the division?
  • So is it a case of ‘he who scores first wins’ this week?
  • Nearly 6,000 Sunlun fans are heading to Bolton this weekend, and many more are still chasing tickets - what do the lads think makes this fixture such an event in the calendar?
  • All this and much more! Listen in!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

What are your best... or worst memories of Sunderland’s past January transfer windows?

OPINION!

