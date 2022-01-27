Fan Letters: “Yes, Jermain Defoe is a legend, however...”

Dear Roker Report,

Now then, I send this having not seen anything of this Xhemajli fella at all. But he is a big lad so could he actually do a Jan Kirchhoff and go into the middle of the park for us?

As I say not seen a minute of him playing but he is a unit who might be technical enough to go in there. LJ has reservations about him at the back but he could provide muscle in there and mistakes might not be punished?

Not many units out there to get is all and we could do with unearthing another Jan!

Darren Hands

Ed’s Note [Chris]: It’s not something I’d considered to be honest Darren, but it looks like it’s still the first job to get him up to speed generally and he looks off the pace so far. I’m just hoping he gets back after a long absence to the levels he was at when he signed as I think he’d have made a huge difference last season.

Dear Roker Report,

A thought, if LJ does not bring back Jermain Defoe, a wrong decision I reckon, and goes for this Clark lad from Spurs, with him at the club, does anybody else think that instead of Jermaine alongside Ross, he may be planning to play Dajaku until Nathan gets fit. The last time we had a big un and a little un up front together it didn’t do to badly did it.

Robert Walker

Ed’s Note [Chris]: You never know but I’d still be surprised if Defoe signed for us this month, for many reasons. When it comes to Leon Dajaku, I think he still doesn’t know his best position. I personally think it’s out wide, but there’s a few that see him as a striker, so it will be interesting to see where he gets his minutes for the rest of the season.

Dear Roker Report,

As I read Roker Report today, an article really woke me up. A couple we know visit Sunderland a lot for mini breaks in Roker front and we both always comment on at least you can see where the money is being spent.

This latest article overviewing the positive changes for the area not just for SAFC is refreshing and the brilliantly put together piece shows the wonderful changes planned in the future. “About time” I hear you say, but keep the good work whoever is responsible and we’ll be up there soon.

Well done and keep giving us from outside valuable info.

Yours sincerely

James Airey

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Thanks for the message James, and it’s always good to read about new projects and improvements in Sunderland and long may it continue.

Dear Roker Report,

Yes Jermaine Defoe is a legend and yes he may be an honorary Mackem, and yes he is/was, a top class player.

However...

Given LJ’s record of bringing in the young’uns and developing them into quality, Team players (not just with SAFC), we need to look at the bigger picture.

JD could come and do a 6 month cameo, add a couple of thousand bums on seats per game and score a handful of goals but, what message would that give to the team and more importantly, the aspiring young’uns busting a gut to pull on the shirt as they slip down the pecking order to satisfy the ‘now and then’ bums on seats?

LJ is right to consider the wider impact of a short term ‘possible’ fix. The squad mentality, work ethos and the pride in the shirt that the coaching staff and management have carefully and diligently implemented over the last year+ hasn’t been written on the back of a fag packet, then passed around the boys in day 1 to look at and agree to.

LJ is right to ensure he is making the right decision for the club for now, and for the next three years. Not for the extra ‘now and then’ bums on seats.

Rob in Bristol.