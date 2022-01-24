If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Tweedcast: The Sunderland 1-0 Portsmouth Review, with Nick Barnes!

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Tweedcast: The Sunderland 1-0 Portsmouth Review, with Nick Barnes!

What’s the crack?

Player debuts - What did Nick make of Batth’s performance on Saturday?

What’s going on with the state of the pitch at the Stadium of Light?

Is this criticism of Lee Johnson over the ongoing Defoe transfer saga fair or logical at all?

Transfer business - What does Nick think of the business so far, and what positions are still lacking a bit of depth?

Looking around at the rest of the division - we’re still very much in it aren’t we...

The Mighty Rossco - Is he the best forward in the League?

Can the likes of Wigan make the most of their games in hand?

All this and much more! Listen in!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.