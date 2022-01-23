Lasses Score Predictions: How will Sunderland fare down in Sussex today?

Charlotte Patterson predicts... a valuable score draw

After a rough outing last weekend against London City Lionesses, it’ll be good to see what lessons have been learned from the game and what actions the lasses have taken from it.

If we can head into this Lewes game with the same voraciousness and tenacity as we did when we came out after half time last week, then the Lasses could get an early goal onto the board. Scoring first would be a huge confidence boost for Sunderland and I think it would allow us to settle into the game and find our rhythm.

The news that Grace McCatty is off doing her charitable work next week leaves us quite weak at the back, particularly since we have so far filled the gap left by the experienced Potts with youngster Grace Boyes.

I personally would love to Grace Ede given the start in the match, as I was hugely impressed with her composure and involvement when she came off the bench against LCL. Hopefully, Boyes will feature and Megan Beer has recovered from her injury to join the squad, as we were very thin on options from the bench last time out.

It will certainly be a tough game against Lewes, but I think we can come away with a strong point against a good side. Hopefully, we will have added some more experienced players to the squad and have them ready for the next game against Birmingham in the Cup.

The Lasses will need to be careful of Lewes forward, Ini-Abasi Umotong, who has 4 goals so far this season. I’m predicting a 1-1 draw.

Ant Waterson predicts... a win at last!

Another long trip for the lasses on Sunday as they head to the Dripping Pan to play Lewes. The corresponding game at home was a 1 1 draw and Sunderland were not at their best that game. We will need to be on Sunday to put right a poor performance last week against London.

One new signing and no one else has left, so it's basically the same squad as last week. Hopefully, Megan Beer has recovered from injury to join up with the lasses.

Selection-wise, as I mentioned on the Spaces chat last week, I want to see Grace Ede start. I know Mel has to be careful with her as Grace is only 16, but what I’ve seen of her so far has really impressed me and I would put her in over Maria Farrugia and move Holly Manders forward to support Emily Scarr. Eve Blakey could also be pushing for a start after doing well last week.

I think this will be a tough game but I have to go for an away win. I just get the feeling Sunderland will be itching to put things right this week. Lewes 1-2 Sunderland with Kelly and Scarr the goalscorers.

Rich Speight predicts... two goals and a point at the Pan

I think Sunderland will match the Rooks today and it will be an exciting one. Lewes always score goals at home, we always get at least one away from home - but with our makeshift defence we’re going to have to come up with more than one goal to keep up with Lewes.

We are due some luck too, the law of averages - especially when you’ve got a young and hungry squad like Sunderland have - suggests that we will create more and the last 20 minutes against London give me confidence that, if we get our foot on the ball and play our natural passing game, we will carve opportunities for ourselves.

Lewes are tough cookies and the arrival of a big club in a small will bring out the local fans in big numbers, but I think we have enough to earn a 2-2 draw with an early goal from Joicy and a late equaliser from Grace McCatty.