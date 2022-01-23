Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC January transfer window special!

Questions

1. During a busy January transfer window in 2016, Lamine Kone was brought in from which French club?

2. Manager Sam Allardyce also signed which other player from Ligue 1 that month?

3. Another of the new arrivals was Jan Kirchhoff – who did he make his Sunderland debut against?

4. Another January 2016 arrival, Dame N’Doye, scored one goal for Sunderland whilst here on loan; the strike was against Crystal Palace but what was the final score in the game?

5. The following year David Moyes bought two players from which of his former clubs?

6. January 2017 also saw which free agent and former Premier League winning central defender come to Sunderland?

7. Which striker did Sunderland take on loan from Middlesbrough on January transfer deadline day in 2018?

8. True or false, having joined the club on loan in January 2018 Jake Clarke-Salter was sent off in consecutive appearances for Sunderland?

9. Another player signed up by Chris Coleman that month was Kazenga LuaLua; of his 6 appearances for Sunderland how many were from the bench?

10. What squad number was given to Ovie Ejaria following his arrival on loan from Liverpool in January 2018?