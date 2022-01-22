Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-0 Portsmouth - The Lads battle hard to earn their first win of 2022!

Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

Like the rest of the team, started a little nervously but once the team grew into the game he looked far more settled, was comfortable and never really stretched by Portsmouth past the opening half hour.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Started at right wing-back today and it looks like a position that suits him, although I’m not sure how often we’ll play a formation that will allow him to play there. Was up and down all game.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Very good debut for Batth, a no nonsense display, dominant in the air and should prove to be a good foil for Doyle.

Tom Flanagan: 5/10

Still looks out of sorts, made a few errors that weren’t punished early on and gave away a silly booking but better in the second half.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Good game for Doyle, more aggressive pushing out of defence to close down and win the ball, had a good duel with Harness in the second half that he came out on top of.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Like a few of his team-mates he wasn’t quite with it in the first half but grew into the game and was very good after the break. Calm on the ball and up and down the left hand side.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Sunderland controlled the game after the break, largely down to Evans patrolling just in front of the defence and getting forward when given the chance.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Still getting to grips with the more defensive side of the game that is needed in a midfield two and the pitch doesn’t really help the way he plays.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Scored the winner with a well taken goal that he helped create after hassling the Pompey defence and had a couple of other opportunities to score that saw him force the visiting goalkeeper into action. Set piece delivery was off today but still a good game.

Leon Dajaku: 7/10

Looks like he has so much energy, never stops running and causing problems. Helped create the goal with his closing down, created a chance for himself after winning the ball out wide but curled his effort just wide.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Got an assist with a well weighted ball to Embleton for the winner, held the ball up all game, tracked back and put a big shift in for the team.

Substitutes

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Replaced Embleton with 10 minutes or so to go.

Aiden O’Brien: 6/10

Only came on for the last few minutes but it was a lively cameo, driving forward and helping us keep possession to see out the win.

Man of the Match: Elliot Embleton

Could easily have given this to Cirkin, Evans or the impressive Batth but going to give my man of the match to Elliot Embleton. No Pritchard on the team-sheet today but Embleton stepped up with a goal, had our best opportunity before the goal and worked really hard for the team.