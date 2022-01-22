Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Will Sunderland come out on top against Portsmouth?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 2-1 Portsmouth

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Leon Dajaku

There’s no way to predict who will run out for us this weekend in certain positions, what with concussion recovery, niggles and knocks, Covid recovery and other injuries continuing to blight us.

After recovering from Covid, I reckon Leon Dajaku will be up and down that wing and really having a go, so I’m backing him to open the scoring, as he will be a proper handful with a full week to recover his lung capacity and to train.

I’d love to back us to keep a clean sheet, and with Pompey’s low goals per game of late that could go either way. Even if we do concede, I think we will have too much at home for them, so I’m going with a 2-1 win. Our once again amended back line may be letting a late consolation in, but we should prevail.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 3-1 Portsmouth

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This is a tough one to predict given our last two results, but with two quality signings in Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts boosting our defence and attack respectively.

We got an absolute spanking at Fratton Pool, I mean Park, but I don't see a repeat today. I really hate this fixture, but I genuinely don't see them beating us today. It's just whether we can claim all three points or come away with a share of the spoils.

Out of sheer desperation to get back on track, I'm going for the three, with a quick start and Stewart notching the first of three.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Portsmouth

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Hopefully our returning players will give us a big boost against the team that I see as endemic of our stint at this level.

I think Leon Dajaku will give us some options going forward as he always needs a couple to games to get going. Corry Evans returning to midfield should release Dan Neil to do what he does best, which will be a great lift. Also, a possible start for new signing Danny Batth will give us some real steel at then back.

Let’s get back to winning ways and back on track in the push for promotion.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-2 Portsmouth

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We need to stop this rot. And hopefully one (or more) debuts can help with this.

We are still lacking in a few areas but with the majority of the squad back, Pompey playing back to back away games in the same week, hopefully we can out perform our southern counterparts.

I am fully of the belief this is going to be hectic and a great game for the viewer. But one that could swing either way.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-0 Portsmouth

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

This isn’t a must-win game technically, but for the course of our season I think it’s a massive game – particularly given the fact we’ve only claimed two points from the last nine available.

We were stuffed down at Fratton Park and I hope we produce a similar performance to the one we pulled out when we played Sheff Wed – another team who comprehensively beat us away from home.

With Batth and Roberts available, and a few players returning from injury and illness, we should be well up for this one – and I think we’ll grind out a solid, if unspectacular win.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 2-0 Portsmouth

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Portsmouth are solid at the back, but struggle to score goals. We’ve got the best goals scored column in the division but the worst defensive record of the top nine. So, it’s about deciding what will give first.

I just think that given our form at home we’ll be too strong for them and once we get the first it will lead to a routine, stress-free victory. Here’s hoping.