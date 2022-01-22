If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Match Preview: Sunderland v Portsmouth – all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 22nd January 2022

(3rd) Sunderland v Portsmouth (9th)

Sky Bet League One

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available online via SAFC here.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

The last time Portsmouth made the long trip up to the Stadium of Light was in the later stages of Phil Parkinson’s time in charge where we wet down 1-3 with a brace from John Marquis, but thankfully he signed for Lincoln City this week.

There could well be a hint of revenge in the air in Lee Johnson’s team talk ahead of kick-off this afternoon, after Pompey’s 4-0 win at Fratton Park where our goalmouth essentially became the ‘deep end’ of the pitch with scuba gear recommended.

The last three games have been odd. Six-goal thrillers on Sky, late goals and Chris Maguire, have resulted in picking up two points from a possible nine and a routine, no fuss win this afternoon would be most welcome.

It may be a rebuilding job for the Cowley brother at Fratton Park, following signing long term contracts in the summer, but they are currently within sight of the play-offs in 9th.

The Pompey fans seem to have taken to the new approach that followed the long tenure of Kenny Jackett their previous manager, although it is interesting that given their popularity, they currently sit one place lower than Jackett’s worst League One finish.

They are yet to pick up a victory in January, having drawn two and lost once at home to MK Dons, and they haven’t picked up a win on the road in League One since late November at Gillingham.

Generally their record away from home is very similar to our own, where they have won four and lost four from 13 on their travels this season. Overall though, it’s their defensive record that stands out – only Wigan and Rotherham have better records in the division, and if we manage hit the back of the net first we could well pick up maximum points.

League One Form...

The betting...

The bookies have The Lads as favourites at 10/11 to take all three points, with Pompey at 3/1 to take the victory and the draw is 23/10.

A 1-1 draw is the favourite scoreline at 5/1 with a 1-0 away win close behind at 6/1, followed by a 2-1 Sunderland win at 15/2. Portsmouth are priced 10/1 to take it 0-1 and 12/1 to win 1-2.

Head to head...

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 28

Draws: 17

Portsmouth wins: 10

Sunderland goals: 106

Portsmouth goals: 63

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 24th October 2020

League One

Sunderland 1-3 Portsmouth

[Wyke 10’ (O’Nien sent-off 84’) - Harness 7’, Marquis 25’, 85’ (pen)]

Sunderland: Burge, Willis, Wright, O’Nien, Gooch, Leadbitter (Graham), Scowen (Grigg), Power, Hume, Maguire, Wyke Substitutes not used: Matthews, McLaughlin, Flanagan, Dobson, O’Brien Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Johnson, Brown, Naylor, Raggett, Whatmough, Williams, Cannon, Marquis, Jacobs (Curtis), Harness (Nicolaisen) Substitutes not used: Bass, Pring, Morris, Close, Hiwula

Played for both...

Younès Kaboul

Kaboul joined Pompey from Spurs in 2008 for around £6 million, and went on to make 39 appearances over two years there before returning to White Hart Lane. Kaboul then joined Sunderland in 2015, and despite only making 24 appearances for Sunderland during the 205-16 season, he formed a solid partnership with Lamine Koné under Sam Allardyce.

Steve Agnew

Agnew had a stint on loan at Portsmouth making seven appearances in 1992. It would be three years later in 1995 that Mick Buxton bagged a bargain, signing Agnew from Leicester City for a reported £250,000.

A popular player during his three year stay on Wearside, and was an important part of the side that gained promotion to the Premier League in 1996.