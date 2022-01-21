Fan Letters: “It’s good to see Luke O’Nien back in training” says Sunderland fan

Dear Roker Report,

Just wanted to comment on the ridiculous furor over Lee Johnson’s answers re: Defoe in his press conference from our fans on Facebook and Twitter. You can tell we’ve had no midweek game and a few frustrating results cos everyone’s going on like a bunch of spoilt kids again. I’ve watched the interview and to me it is fair, he’s just not raising expectations of the fans over the deal in case it doesn’t happen.

Similarly, I saw a bloke on an SAFC group on Facebook calling KLD a Madrox puppet again and that he needs to spend. Honest to god, these people deserve to be miserable. Still 19 bloody games left, one point off the top.

Let’s get back to winning ways and let the rest of them worry about us instead of the other way round. Few more acquisitions like Batth and Roberts and we’ll be right as rain.

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Honestly, Tony, I don’t know where to start. I’ve seen some ridiculous things in my time but the manufactured outrage and entitled, almost school playground bullying, tone of some of the online and offline comments about the club right now is something else. I’m just glad they’re a minority, unfortunately they’re a vocal one and outrage is what we see and here most of, not contentment or soicism. Like I’m sure you are, I am impatient for success for Sunderland AFC, but there’s ways of going about it and the way some people target players, managers and club officials is quite disgraceful.

Very good to see Luke O’Nien and McGeady back in training. As much as I think we need fresh blood in the squad, them two coming back will make a huge difference eventually, as will Broadhead. Don't think Huggins is due back any time soon which is a shame but those two offer lots to the squad particularly in the run-in when we need to pick up as many points as possible.

And I know LO9 isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but do people think our midfield would be bullied like they were in the last 3 games at times with him in it? He’s still useful.

KTF.

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Hiya Tom. I love Luke O’Nien, won’t have a word said against the lad. The sooner he’s back in the squad the better as far as I’m concerned - he’s got the commitment and physicality that we need in those scrappy games.

