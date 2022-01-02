 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Soccer - FA Barclays Premiership - Manchester City v Sunderland - The City of Manchester Stadium

Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC January transfer window special!

The new year sales have started, so for this month all our Brainbuster questions are going to look back on past January arrivals at the Stadium of Light. You get a point for each correct answer, so give the quiz a go and share your scores! 

By SAFCMerch
Photo by Gareth Copley - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Questions

1. The current transfer window system was introduced in time for the 2002-03 season; which goalkeeper converted a loan spell into a permanent deal in 2003 to become Sunderland’s first January purchase under the new format?

2. From which club did Sunderland loan Talal El Karkouri on January deadline day in 2003?

3. Exactly three years to the day later, Sunderland brought in Rory Delap from which club?

4. During January 2007 Sunderland signed a raft of players, but at a reported fee of £2 million from Arsenal, who was their most expensive purchase of that window?

5. During the same month, Jonny Evans and which of his Manchester United teammates came to Wearside on loan?

Soccer - Coca-Cola Football League Championship - Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Stadium of Light
Question 5; can you name this former Sunderland loanee?
Photo by Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images

6. Also in January 2007 Marton Fulop converted his loan deal into a permanent switch from which club?

7. From which club was Carlos Edwards bought from that same month?

8. Another of Roy Keane’s buys during the window was Stern John; which international side did he and Edwards represent?

9. During which season did Jonny Evans return for a second spell at Sunderland, once again arriving in the January transfer window?

10. The first appearance Evans made after returning was in a 2-0 Premier League win over which side?

Fulham v Sunderland - Premier League
Jonny Evans during his second loan at Sunderland
Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Answers

1. Mart Poom

2. Paris Saint-Germain

3. Southampton

4. Anthony Stokes

5. Danny Simpson

6. Tottenham Hotspur

7. Luton Town

8. Trinidad and Tobago

9. 2007-08

10. Portsmouth

