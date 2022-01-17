Roker Rapport Podcast: Frustration Inc - The Accrington 1-1 Sunderland Review!

What’s the crack?
- Well that was just incredibly frustrating wasn’t it?
- Should we be taking all those points, and if we had done so... would we have deserved them?
- Individual errors - Not all of the Lads covered themselves with dust and glory on Saturday... and one more than most drew the ire of the panel. Guess who?
- Let’s get physical - We need lads to bully sides and we’ve known we need lads to bully sides for years... So can we get some lads to bully sides please? Cheaz.
- Over to Mr. Speakman - We need players in - ideally sooner rather than later - but which positions are we weakest in currently and are there any ideas on who we’d like to see brought specifically?
- Don’t Panic Mr Mainwaring... As Gav has inspirational words for us all... Probably.
- All this and much more! Listen in!
