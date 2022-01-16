Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC January transfer window special!

Questions

1. Who did loanee signing Kader Mangane make his Sunderland debut against following his arrival in January 2013?

2. Alfred N’Diaye moved to the club during the same window, but which side did he join when he left Sunderland on a permanent deal the following year?

3. In January 2014 Santiago Vergini moved to Wearside – later that year he earned two caps for which national side?

4. Oscar Ustari came to the club during the same month; what position did he play in?

5. Including cup games and substitute appearances, how many times did Marcos Alonso play for Sunderland after joining in January 2014?

6. Manager Gus Poyet brought in which player from his former club Brighton and Hove Albion during that window?

7. Poyet also signed Ignacio Socco that month – what was the final score when he made his Sunderland debut in an FA Cup tie against Southampton?

8. In January 2015 Jozy Altidore left Sunderland as part of an exchange that saw which fellow striker move to Wearside?

9. How many goals did that player score for the Lads during the rest of the 2014-15 season?

10. The tally included a strike on his home debut, who were the opposition that day?