Andy's Player Ratings: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Sunderland - The Lads throw away two points against 10 men!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

The defence looked more assured with Hoffmann behind them, made one great tip over the bar in the first half but had no chance with the goal and not an awful lot to do.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Good to see Wright back today and he played well at right back, one of the few players we have who relishes a physical challenge.

Tom Flanagan: 4/10

Has lapsed back into the Flanagan of old, missed two balls in the second half when he just stuck a lazy leg out at them. The first one required a great block by Doyle and the second resulted in the equaliser.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Made a great driving run forward and got an assist for his pass to O’Brien. Bailed Flanagan out in the second half but we shouldn’t be relying on an 18-year-old to bail out his senior partner.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Started a little slowly as the right winger gave him problems but settled down and snuffed him out of the game.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Did OK in central midfield, didn’t have much chance in a physical battle with the two big Stanley midfielders but did well on the ball. Wasted one great free kick opportunity in the second half.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Not a huge influence on the ball today but sprayed a couple of good balls wide to Dajaku and did a lot of covering in front of the back four, notably sweeping up after Doyle’s excellent block.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Put a good early cross in for Stewart, which our top scorer would have scored from but for a great save by the home ‘keeper. In and out of the game but looked better on the left than he has on the right of late.

Alex Pritchard: 5/10

Played with a knock on Tuesday and struggled to impose himself against a big Accy side, he was taken off at the break.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Gave the Accy left-back problems all game but no real end product today, despite regularly getting himself into good positions.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Unlucky not to score early on, in what was his only real chance of the game but occupied the home defenders and put a shift in.

Substitutes

Aiden O’Brien: 7/10

Looked in good form when he came on. Scored our goal, showed quick feet on multiple occasions and his more physical approach over Pritchard helped the team.

Man of the Match: Callum Doyle

Stood up to the physical test at the back, showed far more effort and composure to his struggling senior defensive partner Flanagan and got an assist for his run and pass to O’Brien.