Score Predictions: Can Sunderland get back to winning ways at Accy Stanley?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Accrington Stanley 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We need to bounce back post-Lincoln, and an away win of any description will do. While we still have defenders out we may struggle to keep a clean sheet, but I think we have more goals in us than them.

Big Ross even scores rebounds, so I’m backing him. Let’s get back to it lads.

Matthew Foster says...

Accrington Stanley 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I was confident we would beat Accrington prior to Tuesday night’s game, but following a miserable performance against Lincoln, I have some doubts. It will very much depend on the state of our squad and who is available, but Winchester will be a big miss following his red.

Despite drawing their last two Accrington are in decent form currently, with one loss in seven after a difficult couple of months where wins were hard to come by. They also beat league leaders Rotherham last month, so they’re certainly capable of competing against the big guns of League One.

Without wanting to feel negative, something tells me we’ll draw this, which in the context of the two very winnable games, will be an extremely poor return.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After one of the worst games I’ve ever been present for, it’s essential we get back to winning ways.

Hopefully we will have a few returning after COVID-19 issues, though this is countered with the loss of Carl Winchester after a silly red card, and potential injuries to Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard.

Accrington have been bumping along well this season so it won’t be an easy ride but if we get back to basics, we should get the right result.

Will Jones says...

Accrington Stanley 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Having lost midweek and now only having one midfielder, I think the state of play is on a knife-edge in the short term for the lads. As it stands, the three loanees haven’t returned to their clubs and that in itself is worrying, however, if we have a few back then those worries can easily be quashed.

I believe we have what it takes to bounce back. Stop any “streak” from occurring and grab a win no matter how nasty. We haven’t got the best away record so a win here will do us the world of confidence. I fully believe this is possible and one that will mean the world to all travelling support.

Martin Wanless says...

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

I didn’t see Tuesday’s result coming at all - I thought we’d carry the performance on from where we left off at Wycombe but Chris Maguire had different thoughts.

We need to get back on track, and ensure one result doesn’t derail what has been a fantastic run. We can’t afford to go on another 5-6 game run of dropping points so a win is essential.

Ross Stewart was fortunate to get on the scoresheet on Tuesday after a poor penalty was fumbled by the keeper, but he’s enjoying a purple patch of goal-scoring form. However, I’m going for Elliot Embleton to strike first today - he’s been unlucky in recent weeks and is due a goal.

Chris Wynn says...

Accrington Stanley 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

I’m torn. On one hand, I just feel we have to get back to winning ways and struggle to see that we don’t, but on the other, I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a slog against an Accrington Stanley side who have their tails up at the moment.

For the first time in weeks, I’m going for someone other than Ross Stewart to score first which is maybe a mistake but I feel Pritchard is due a goal.