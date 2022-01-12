Fan Letters: Post-Lincoln edition! ‘What on earth have I just watched?’

Dear Roker Report,

What on earth have I just watched? From the team that played Wycombe... first half against Lincoln was the worst this season. Left hand side of the pitch was bypassed time and again Cirkin and Diamond had a mare. Gooch was embarrassing – he is stealing a wage – and Johnson sent off another embarrassment. Give credit to Lincoln, their game plan worked to perfection, Maguire took the water and we just never turned up. We have to now get some players in they looked tired, devoid of ideas because the squad players playing now are just not good enough. We do not need a Streaky Johnson run now when again we are in a good position – Kyril get your hand in your pocket, we need some fresh players in. Let’s not blow it this time, let’s get out of this league time for the players to show some balls for once. The fans deserve better than what we have just watched, which was shocking. We can not afford any more performances like that or it will the same old story failure.

Mark Wild

Ed’s Note [Martin]: It was an awful night, Mark, no two ways about it. In hindsight, maybe we should have postponed the game as it was clearly a step too far for a thoroughly decimated squad. We just ran out of steam. Lincoln came to defend and catch us on the break, and did so very well indeed. It happens, it’s football, and it doesn’t mean we’re a bad team overnight – but the biggest thing now is how we respond on Saturday at Accrington.

Dear Roker Report,

I am fuming with that.

Not cos of the performance, cos we were crap, but with the referee.

Two big calls he got wrong.

First, Chris Maguire should have been sent off. Terrible late tackle on Winchester.

Second, sending our manager off. Why?

Idiot refs at this level ruin our game again.

Would have been so much different if he had been rightly sent off.

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Another game, yet another abject performance from a League One ref. Maguire’s foul on Winchester was a clear-as-day red, but he chose to be lenient, and I haven’t got a clue why Johnson was shown red. It could have been very different had the ref done his job, however we can’t blame him for the horror show that followed.

Dear Roker Report,

With fans becoming more confident about promotion at the end of this season, and the club management taking a more positive approach to team building, I wonder how the contributors to the forum view the squad for the 2022/2023 season.

Which players should form the base for next season, and what recruitment is required in order that performance ensures further promotion to the Premier League or at the very least no relegation?

Early planning is essential for any successful business.

Mordey St