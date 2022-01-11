Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-3 Lincoln City - Maguire returns to haunt Sunderland

Anthony Patterson: 3/10

Barely had anything to do but let in all the shots on target. Probably unable to see the opener but the defence look less assured at the moment with Patterson behind them.

Carl Winchester: 2/10

Was really poor from the off, sloppy in possession, and then got sent off for an avoidable foul when he could have let Patterson deal with the runner or at least attempt to play the ball to avoid the red.

Tom Flanagan: 2/10

Put Winchester in loads of trouble by completely missing the ball before the penalty. Had the captain’s armband tonight but not a captain’s performance.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Thought he was easily our best defender tonight, actually put in a shift, and was keen to try and make something happen going forward.

Dennis Cirkin: 4/10

Didn’t do anything of note, struggled to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Lynden Gooch: 0/10

A shocker from Gooch. Turned his back on play for the opening goal, got attracted to the ball for the third when Hume was already there and left Maguire to run in on goal and was very wasteful in possession.

Dan Neil: 2/10

His worst performance in a Sunderland shirt, just couldn’t make anything happen and was unable to provide enough cover for the back four. Could say the pitch or tiredness was to blame but one of many Sunderland players to not look at it.

Elliot Embleton: 4/10

Had one shot well saved in the second half but couldn’t get going.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Not at his best today but was still trying without the end product we’ve seen recently. Set up a chance for Embleton after winning the ball and then won the penalty for our goal.

Jack Diamond: 5/10

Lively in the first half without creating anything and then faded in the second.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked hard up front but with little to no service. Scored the rebound after what was a poor penalty.

Substitutes

Aiden O’Brien: 5/10

Helped create our goal with a good pass to Pritchard in the box but mostly lost the ball when it came to him.

Josh Hawkes: 5/10

Not really much chance to show anything as he came on with the game already won for Lincoln.

Denver Hume: 6/10

Was better than Cirkin when he came on, got stuck in a bit more and drove forward a couple of times.

Man of the Match: Ross Stewart

Pretty much no positives tonight but Stewart followed up his poorly taken penalty to get his 18th of the season and worked hard up front without any service or much support.