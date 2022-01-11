Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: How will Sunderland get on tonight against Lincoln City?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-0 Lincoln City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Who knows if this tie will proceed, or who will play if we do our best to press on with it, as we did previously. What I do know is we have one of the best squads in this league and we are on a high, and scoring for laughs.

Yes, we dropped a couple of points away last game, but that was against another top-four side at their gaff. At home we are a machine and will prevail.

Speaking of machines Ross should be credited with six goals in two games but for the underside of a crossbar, so he’s surely gonna keep that up against one of the least in form teams around. Let’s smash ‘em boys and get back to two PPG.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 3-1 Lincoln City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Since coming one win away from Championship football, Lincoln have suffered a significant fall from grace. They currently languish two places above the drop zone, only two points from safety.

And despite ending a seven-game winless run with victory over a decent Oxford side at the weekend, I don’t see them repeating it tonight. Even with a depleted squad, we’re still looking strong. Going forward on Saturday, we were so dangerous, and I can’t see Lincoln handling us.

Not to mention our near-perfect home form and averaging just short of three goals per home game, tonight should see us extend our run to eleven without defeat.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 4-0 Lincoln City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

If we play like we did in the second half against Wycombe, this could be an absolute cricket score. Unlike Wycombe, Lincoln are a far more ponderous side and prefer slower build-up as opposed to going direct. This should play into our hands and allow us to play the way we want.

We do need to be cautious in a slight upturn in form with the returning Anthony Scully a likely threat, but we should have too much for them regardless.

Let’s turn the Wycombe result into a good point with a resounding win here!

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 3-1 Lincoln City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

What a great game we witnessed this weekend with a threadbare team. No new additions expected for the Lincoln game, however with our team on such a high of confidence I’m unsure anything is phasing them right now.

Getting through games like we are and keeping the points flowing is critical, and this is the perfect opportunity to make it 4 points from 2 games in our potentially postponed games.

With Lincoln only naming 5 subs at the weekend and Montsma taking a knock, they could have a backline made up of players in an unfamiliar position, just like we did last season.

Let’s hope we can take advantage of this and put these to bed early.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 4-0 Lincoln City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I thought Saturday's second-half performance was one of the best of the season - bar the finishing - and we could and should have won by three or four. Instead, we were left feeling gutted about getting a point that we’d have probably settled for prior to kick-off.

The COVID situation obviously throws a rather large wrenching implement in the works - Patterson and Diamond played a part on Saturday and are likely to do the same tonight. Hopefully there’ll be no fresh cases and we can put out what was still, in reality, a very strong side.

We’ve been playing brilliantly in spells recently, and if we turn up with the same attitude, application and attacking endeavour that we’ve displayed over recent weeks I don’t think there’s a team in the league who will be able to live with us.

While Lincoln have struggled this season we know only too well how dangerous they are, so we can’t take them lightly, but I’m hoping we brush them aside with Ross Stewart, who’s played himself back in form after a quiet few weeks, getting the opener.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 3-0 Lincoln City

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

It’s difficult to see beyond a routine win tonight. Lincoln are struggling having only won one in ten before Saturday’s win over Oxford United so their tails might be up after the lift of a win.

There’s also the fact that they might see tonight as a free-hit where they are expected to lose and come out without fear to cause a potential upset, but we’re unbeaten in ten in League One and I can’t see us slipping up tonight.