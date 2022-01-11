Match Preview: Sunderland v Lincoln City - All the build-up ahead of kick-off!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Tuesday 11th January 2022

(2nd) Sunderland v Lincoln City (19th)

Sky Bet League One

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 19:45

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available online via SAFC here.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Considering the circumstances of conceding a 98th-minute equaliser at the weekend, the Sunderland players may be looking forward to getting straight back out onto the pitch in an attempt to release some of that pent-up frustration left over from Adams Park.

It was a tough way to drop three points, especially considering the lengths we went to in an effort to make sure the Sky cameras had a show. Twelve players in total were missing through either COVID-19 protocols or injury, but we were unlucky not to come away from Buckinghamshire with maximum points.

Tonight presents a different challenge to the weekend, where we entertain one of the division’s struggling side at home, where the expectation is on the side to put Lincoln to the sword. We have the best home record in the division having also scored twelve in the last three home games and we’re unbeaten in 10 in League One - all signs point to a routine victory tonight.

Lincoln City haven’t beaten The Lads on Wearside since Boxing Day 1959, when Bill Anderson’s side beat Alan Brown’s recently relegated Sunderland in the old Division Two. More recently, since Lincoln were promoted from League Two, they are yet to take maximum points from a trip to the North-East, having lost twice and picked up a draw in League One and last season’s play-off semi-final.

Having missed out in last season’s play-off final to Blackpool, there was anticipation of another successful season at Sincil Bank, but the wheels have come off this season. Currently sitting in 19th and only two points above the drop zone, it could be a nervous second half to the season.

After a run of one win in ten, Lincoln finally collected three points at the weekend when they ran out 2-0 winners at home to Oxford United to ease the pressure.

The Imps have shown slightly better form on the road this season having collected a point more from a game less than at Sincil Bank, and could see a trip to the Stadium of Light as a no-lose game.

League One Form...

The betting...

The bookies have The Lads as clear favourites at 4/7 to take all three points tonight, with Lincoln City at a lengthy 9/2 to take home the spoils and the draw at 29/10.

1-0 and 2-0 home victories are both joint-favourite at 6/1, with a 1-1 draw close behind at 13/2, followed by a 2-1 Sunderland win at 7/1. Lincoln City are priced at 14/1 to nick it via the only goal of the game.

Head to head...

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 7

Draws: 4

Lincoln City wins: 5

Sunderland goals: 24

Lincoln City goals: 21

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 22nd May 2021

League One Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg

Sunderland 2-1 Lincoln City

(Stewart 13’, Wyke 33’ - Hopper 56’)

Sunderland: Burge, Gooch (Flanagan), Wright, O’Nien, McFadzean (Power), Leadbitter, Scowen (Winchester), Maguire (Diamond), McGeady, Stewart (O’Brien), Wyke Substitutes not used: Matthews, Jones Lincoln City: Palmer, Poole, Edun, Bridcutt, Montsma (Walsh), Eyoma, Scully (McGrandles), Johnson, Hopper, Grant, Rogers Substitutes not used: Long, Bramall, Sanders, Anderson, Morton Attendance: 9,971

Played for both...

John Cornforth

Whitley Bay-born Cornforth began his career with Sunderland and made his debut as a seventeen-year-old on the last day of the 1984-85 season, but he would not make another appearance until 1987 under Denis Smith.

In six years at Sunderland, Cornforth would make 38 appearances and spent time on-loan at Doncaster Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Lincoln City before leaving for Swansea City in 1991. He would enjoy a successful five years in Wales where he’d make 149 appearances that included winning the Football League Trophy in 1994 and also being capped twice for Wales in 1995.

His form led to a £350,000 move to Barry Fry’s Birmingham City in 1996 where he would struggle to hold down a first-team place before moving to Wycombe Wanderers within months of his transfer to St Andrews. Cornforth had further moves to Peterborough United (on loan), Cardiff City, Scunthorpe United and Exeter City ahead of hanging up his boots in 2001 when he was appointed manager of Exeter City.

He has also managed Newport County and Torquay United and was recently assistant manager of Blyth Spartans.