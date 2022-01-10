Roker Rapport Podcast: The Wycombe 3-3 Sunderland Review & Looking ahead to Lincoln!

Our Chris Wynn was joined yesterday by Phil West for the first full review of 2022 - as they looked back (with the glorious benefit of hindsight and further replays) at the Wycombe draw in front of the Sky cameras at the weekend, and looked ahead to the coming games - starting with Lincoln on Tuesday night!