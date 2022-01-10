Roker Rapport Podcast: The Wycombe 3-3 Sunderland Review & Looking ahead to Lincoln!

What’s the crack?
- So... have the lads recovered from the insane end to the enthralling game at Adams Park?
- From the wonders of the Loch Ness Drogba to the wizardry of Alex Pritchard, and the dynamic duo that is Dan Neil and Embo - the lads wax lyrical about the absolute ballers in the Sunlun ranks!
- Was Kristjaan Speakman and Lee Johnson right to go ahead with the game in spite of all the lads out? The lads certainly think so...
- Young Patterson was recalled on short notice from Notts County, only to get kicked back down the motorway to face Wycombe - All things considered is some of the criticism he’s faced for that performance justified or even rational considering the circumstances?
- Looking at that back line, do we think the Bailey Wright absence was significant after his recent revival?
- How are the lads feeling about the way the team are playing currently - as we sit level on points with promotion rivals Rotherham at the top of the League One table - and what are the expectations for the next few fixtures?
- Lincoln at home next - we’re expecting a win here aren’t we?
- All this and much, much more! Listen in!
#SAFC #EFL #LeagueOne
