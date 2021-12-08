Roker Rapport Podcast: Mmmmm Shrimps - Inebriated reaction to Sunderland 5-0 Morecambe!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

What’s the crack?

Well that’s nice isn’t it; without getting all carried away - how do the lads feel about our performance? Can we start to build momentum - or do we already happen to have some on the go?

PRITCH; What a goal and performance from the lad again - is it safe to say we’re starting to see the player we wanted to see after his struggles with Covid and the like shortly after arrival?

BROADHEAD; Now this lad is a baller - do we believe recent rumours regarding him signing permanently and if so... Just how much of an asset could he be?

GOOOOOOCH; Haway Lynden Lad! A cracking performance and a couple great assists from our Californian Mackem.

DAJAKU; Young Leon has faced criticism, but played very well last night - are we hopeful we can get more of the benefit of his obvious but raw talent?

Brett asks the question - regardless of last night’s win - what are people panicking about?

All this and more... of the lads personal opinions!

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for more information on the campaign! Thank you!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.