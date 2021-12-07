Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 5-0 Morecambe: A big win for the Lads under the lights!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

Another very quiet night for Hoffmann, had one comfortable save from a Stockton header in the second half, a couple of miscommunications with his distribution that he needs to tidy up but a comfortable night.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Obviously not a natural right back but was good defensively as you would expect and got forward to give Dajaku support, almost scored with an acrobatic effort in the first half!

Tom Flanagan: 7/10

Very comfortable evening for Flanagan up against an in-form striker in Cole Stockton, snuffed out pretty much everything.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Another player with a comfortable evening, did not have a lot to do as Sunderland dominated but dealt with everything that came his way.

Lynden Gooch: 9/10

Two early assists for Gooch who got us off to the perfect start thanks to his attacking efforts from left back, nothing to do defensively so was allowed to cause Morecambe problems all night.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Curled an effort just wide in the first half, then showed his quick feet to set up Pritchard’s goal. Grew in confidence as the night wore on and was dictating play by the end.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Another very good performance by Pritchard, got a deserved goal and knits together most of our attacks just behind the front two.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Hard working performance in the middle as he made sure Morecambe didn’t build any momentum, subbed off early and hopefully just to rest him ahead of the weekend.

Leon Dajaku: 8/10

Caused the Morecambe right back problems all night, made one great run and tee’d up Stewart only for the striker to fire wide when he should have scored, put some good crosses and then scored the final goal of the night with a deflected effort.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Scored the opener following good movement to get on the end of Gooch’s cross, should have scored another from Dajaku’s pull back but a good all-round performance.

Nathan Broadhead: 8/10

Two very well taken goals for Broadhead, got on the end of Gooch’s header for the first and then followed up Dajaku’s ball for the second.

Subs

Benjamin Kimpioka: 6/10

Came on with 15 minutes to go and was lively, was involved in the fifth goal and showed good desire to close down the visiting goalkeeper very late on.

Aiden O’Brien: 6/10

Came on with the game won and set up Dajaku for the final goal of the game.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Replaced Winchester with half-an-hour to go and followed up his good performance as a sub at the weekend with another one here.

Man of the Match: Lynden Gooch

There were some very good performances tonight but Gooch was the catalyst for our fast start, set up Broadhead early on only for the goalkeeper to save his effort and then two good crosses were followed up by Stewart and Broadhead to give us a lead we only ever looked like extending. All of that and from left back too.