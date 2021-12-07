Score Predictions: Will tonight be a routine win for Sunderland against Morecambe?

Last time out...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 4-0 Morecambe

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

It has to be said, we did drop two points last time out, despite absolutely battering Oxford and doing everything but score in the second half. The team in no way deserved the sprinkling of boos at the end in my view, but we really need to kick on against Morecambe and repeat that second half with more end product.

Pritchard set up Leon Dajaku on Saturday and is looking better and better as the season progresses, so I’m backing him to score first. I’d like Ross Stewart to get a couple too as his shooting boots almost broke the crossbar last weekend, but he needs goals to get back to how he was earlier in the season.

Three points and a good performance please lads. That’s all that will shut up the boo boys, nothing less.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 3-1 Morecambe

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

On paper, it's hard to argue against this being a comfortable three points for the lads. But as we're all painfully aware, this is usually where we're susceptible to fluffing our lines.

Morecambe find themselves scrapping at the bottom in their first ever season in the third tier, but with a goalscorer in Cole Stockton, who will undoubtedly attract some interest come January.

I hate to say it, but only a win will do tonight.

The league is that tight that we need to keep the pressure on those above us and remain within touching distance of the top. I expect Morecambe to try and make it difficult, but ultimately we have enough quality to comfortably see us home.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-0 Morecambe

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After either a disappointing draw or a case of hard lines, our second home game in a series of three could see us go top with a win.

Morecambe sit just outside the relegation places, and have recently suffered a 0-4 mauling by MK Dons - we need to be following suit and putting in a strong performance. The League’s top scorer Cole Stockton will need to be watched closely, though the rest of his career suggests that this is the purple patch of his life, and we should be able to cope.

I’d like to think we could crash in four or five goals but I’ll keep it grounded and even dare to say we’ll keep a clean sheet!

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 4-1 Morecambe

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Carl Winchester

This should, SHOULD, be the one. We have been slowly getting better in the last four games, resulting in a dominant second half against Oxford at the weekend. I feel it’s coming, a win is crucial and a full team performance from the off is necessary.

Every win is closing the gap, and then with a chance of a team around us dropping points being fairly high, it allows us to set our sights on that top spot. However, I predict it, a win and no more injuries and I don’t care what the scoreline is.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 3-0 Morecambe

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Saturday’s second-half performance was strong, and if the lads continue in the same vein we’ll be fine tonight.

I’ve backed Nathan Broadhead to get the first goal on a few occasions without success recently but I’m persevering today and hopefully, he’ll net an early goal to set off a good, attacking performance and a convincing win.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 3-0 Morecambe

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I can see a similar performance to the one we had against Cheltenham back in September. Oxford are a decent side who will be there or thereabouts come May and we battered them in the second half on Saturday, if we step it up like that tonight we should be out of sight early in the game.