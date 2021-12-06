Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland 1-1 Oxford Review! A Two Man/Finger Salute!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

What’s the crack?

What did the lads make of the performance in our draw against Oxford United overall - bit of a difference between the two halves?

What do we need to see from the team these coming games, as we sit tantalisingly close to the automatics - besides wins of course...

Player development and injuries - what are reasonable expectations from the Lads we’ve brought in? We knew the younger lads would need time to adapt - are they doing so?

How many players do we think we need this January, and how many points are we expecting from the games left to play until we get there?

What is and isn’t fair criticism of a manager or player? Is Johnson getting shit because people are frustrated with his tactics and selections - or do some simply not like the man?

Are personal attacks pitch-side or online justified at all - or logical - particularly 2 points from the top of the League?

All this and much more... of the lads personal opinions!

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for more information on the campaign! Thank you!

