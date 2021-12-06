Fan Letters: Sunderland supporters are losing patience... but who with?

Dear Roker Report,

Morning all. I’ve been putting off writing this email because I don’t want to own up to the consequences. I love Sunderland AFC, I’ve had a season ticket since i was a young lad and I love going to away games. But recently I’m considering walking away from it all.

I’m just so tired of the pointless hate and bullying that seems to be rooted firmly in our fan base.

Lee Johnson is getting abused at Full Time because we were unlucky not to beat a good Oxford side. An Oxford side who are unbeaten since 16th October and who held league leaders Rotherham the weekend before. That’s not to mention the fact that we had 13 fit senior players, with our U23s making up the rest of the bench - who had been hammered by league two opposition days earlier and were clearly not ready for this test yet.

But no, Lee Johnson is a fraud who needs to get out of our club ... why is he a fraud?

One fan on social media stated that Johnson was an idiot, and needed to be sacked because of his omission of O’Nien (who is injured for up to nine months).

I really don’t understand this mentality, do these fans turn up wanting to see failure? Do they ignore Sunderland throughout the week, only to pop in and dole out some abuse on a Saturday? What else could Lee Johnson have done yesterday? We only dropped points because of Gooch’s foolish mistake, one hopefully he will learn from as to be fair he is playing out of position.

Seriously, what could he have done differently, aside from maybe play four centre backs in a back four, But even then only weeks ago everyone everywhere was clamouring for five at the back. Some of our fans are fickle, they are bullies, they think it is alright to abuse a manager who has us 2 points off top and they make supporting Sunderland unpleasant.

I used to wax lyrical about how fantastic our fan base was, and a lot of them still are absolutely fantastic. But a seemingly ever growing section seems to revel in abusing every player/manager/owner the second things don’t look perfect.

I’ll never stop supporting Sunderland, I’ll never stop going to every game I can. But it is getting harder and harder to enjoy it. That isn’t because of league one, because I rather enjoy seeing the potential of some of these young lads we’ve signed, but because every time I try and read about the club I love online or support them at the game, those fans are there.

Those fans who will boo a threadbare team after what was really a decent performance. Those fans who will run down the steps just to abuse our manager and then be shocked when he has the cheek to not stand there and take it. Those fans who will label every fan with a differing opinion a ‘Happy Clapper’ or ‘Must be a mag’. It’s a minority but those fans are making it harder and harder to love Sunderland AFC.

Anonymous

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Hi there. Firstly, I wish that you didn't have to write in anonymously in order to speak the truth as you see it, although I completely understand and respect that you have. It’s difficult - and I struggle with it too - but it’s really best not to give too much of your time to the wilder elements of Sunderland twitter, facebook or the forums. They’re not representative of the majority, I really do believe that.

Dear Roker Report,

From the minutes released last week I think it is imperative that KLD distances himself from Madrox, the same people he called asset strippers when he walked through the door as well. For the club not to release something as basic as the shares but then going to extreme lengths it seems to hide it gives off alarm bells to start with.

Moving on in the same minutes which seems that nobody even mentions when asked about the 20 million still owed to the club it hasn’t STILL been paid back yet, and STILL Madrox are on the board with shares in the club. Disgraceful.

When things are well on the pitch this goes to the back of peoples minds, but at the moment during a tough spell anything and everything will get the fans annoyed and rightly so in my opinion when it comes to Madrox still leeching on to the club.

KLD need to find a way to prove Madrox are not involved and the money will be paid back because sooner rather than later fans will start to tarnish KLD the same we all look towards Donald and Methven.

Max

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Thanks for your letter Max. These are definitely some of the most pressing questions on the minds of very many supporters right now, and my editorial today sets out my position pretty clearly. But one thing is entirely certain - nobody can force anyone to sell their shares in a business, and it’s entirely normal for minority shareholders to be represented on the board of a company.

Dear Roker Report,

What’s this about a 3 to 5 year timetable from the manager? First I’ve heard about it. Why is he prepared to go a further 7 games before bringing in at least one full back on loan? He was looking at plenty til the start of the season and they are out there. Look at the Man of the Match performance for Yeovil from the Millwall loanee.

Also, when the likes of Diamond go out on loan why does he not have a clause inserted whereby they can return when the parent club decrees?

David Haswell

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Hi David. The club gave the manager a three year contract - so I guess that’s the plan the club had in mind. We’re two points off top. The window for transfers, including recalling season-long loans - starts January 1st.