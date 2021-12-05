 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Morecombe v Sunderland: Checkatrade Trophy

Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Time to get stuck into the latest set of Sunderland quiz questions!

Fancy yourself as a bit of an expert on SAFC? Test your credentials and share your score!

By SAFCMerch
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Round 1: The Opponents – Morecambe FC

Sunderland face Morecambe on Tuesday night and it is the first time the two sides have met in the league. We’ve got five questions on the only two previous competitive fixtures between the clubs to kick you off this week, with a point for each correct answer.

1. Which Scottish striker made his Sunderland debut when the two sides met in the League Cup in 2012?

2. Sunderland won the game 2-0, but who scored a brace that night for the Lads?

3. Which current first-team regular made his debut for Sunderland at Morecambe in a Football League Trophy game?

4. In what year was the match?

5. Sunderland won once again, but what was the final score?

Soccer - Capital One Cup - Second Round - Sunderland v Morecombe - Stadium of Light
Round 1, question 1. Who is this Sunderland debutant?
Photo by Scott Heppell/PA Images via Getty Images

Round 2: Top 10 – the 1951-52 season

We go back to a campaign that started 70 years ago now, and it is still a point for each correct answer.

1. Who was the Sunderland manager during this season?

2. Len Shackleton and which other player finished as joint top scorers for Sunderland?

3. How many times did they each score in the season?

4. Who was Sunderland’s only ever-present during the campaign?

5. How many times did the Lads win at Roker Park during 1951-52?

6. In October, Sunderland beat eventual league champions Manchester United 1-0. But who scored the only goal of the game?

7. What was the reported transfer fee when George Aitken was brought in from Third Lanark?

8. Sunderland biggest win of the season came at home to Huddersfield Town. What was the final score?

9. Which other Division One side knocked Sunderland out of the FA Cup?

10. In the September, which former Sunderland player released the first edition of his famed ‘Football Monthly’ magazine?

Paul Days Collection
Roker Park in the early 1950s
Photo by Kemsley/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Round 3: 3-4-3

The final round sees things get progressively harder, with the points on offer going up accordingly. The first three questions are worth one point each, the next four are worth two points each and the final three are worth three points each (20 points in total).

1. On Wednesday, Sunderland Ladies brought Daisy Burt into the senior squad after impressing at the Regional Talent Centre. Which country has she represented at youth level?

2. Sunderland welcomed Oxford United to the Stadium of Light yesterday, but who scored for the Lads in the 90th minute when the sides met there last season?

3. Who played in goal for Sunderland on Wednesday night when they played against Oldham Athletic?

4. Playing for the Latics in the game was Davis Keillor-Dunn, whose father used to play for Sunderland. What is his name?

5. Former Arsenal and Liverpool legend Ray Kennedy passed away this week, but in which season did he briefly work as a coach at Sunderland under Lawrie McMenemy?

6. From which club did Sunderland loan Ki Sung-yueng for the 2013-14 season?

7. Prior to the 2009-10 campaign, which Scottish club did Sunderland beat 2-1 in a pre-season friendly?

8. Ten years earlier the Lads lost against another Scottish side, Glasgow Rangers, in a testimonial for which player?

9. Last week’s quiz featured a question about a heavy defeat to Aston Villa in the FA Cup during 1933-34. The Lads got their revenge seven days later when they beat the same side at Roker Park in the league, but what was the final score?

10. Lee Chapman celebrates his birthday today, but which team did he make his Sunderland debut against in 1983?

Soccer - FA Cup - Semi Final - Sunderland v Arsenal
Round 3, question 5. Ray Kennedy (wearing number 10) is seen here playing against the Lads in the 1973 FA Cup semi-final, but in which season did he later work for Sunderland?
Photo by Peter Robinson/EMPICS via Getty Images

Answers

Round 1: The Opponents – Morecambe FC

1. Steven Fletcher

2. James McClean

3. Dan Neil

4. 2018

5. 1-0

Round 2: Top Ten – the 1951-52 season

1. Bill Murray

2. Trevor Ford

3. 22

4. Fred Hall

5. 8

6. Dickie Davis

7. £20,000

8. 7-1

9. Stoke City

10. Charlie Buchan

Round 3: 3-4-3

1. England

2. Max Power

3. Lee Burge

4. Barry Dunn

5. 1986-87

6. Swansea City

7. Glasgow Celtic

8. Ian Ferguson

9. 5-1

10. Luton Town

