Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Oxford United - The Lads dominate but drop 2 points at home

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

No chance with the goal but other than that had very little to do. Almost a spectator in the second half.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Did well on the right of a back three in the first half and looked comfortable at right back after the switch to a four in the second.

Tom Flanagan: 7/10

Untroubled and dominated aerially. Again though, looked more comfortable alongside Doyle in back four.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Quiet game for Doyle today, had nothing to do in the second half but had to cover a bit for Dajaku on the left in the first.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Mostly played well at wing back and at left back, although looked far better on the left cutting in and delivering some crosses but gifted Oxford the equaliser after going down far too easily on the byline, just had to put it out of play.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Hard working display in the first half as Sunderland sat back after scoring the opener but allowed to play in the second and looked all the better for it.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Very good again today. Set up the opener for Dajaku and when Sunderland were on top in the second, he was integral. Great through ball for Broadhead’s effort against the woodwork and seems to have found his fitness and feet after a slow start.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Thought he took his early season form at right back into midfield today, great defensively covering so much ground and then played really well as we put the pressure on in the second, shot just wide after Stewart’s shot off the bar.

Leon Dajaku: 7/10

He’s never a wing back but put a shift in for the team before the break. Scored the opener with a well taken goal and a smart bit of play to nip in front of the goalkeeper and set up Stewart’s shot off the crossbar.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Pretty anonymous in the first half but grew into the game as we got on top, really unlucky not to score when his shot hit the underside of the crossbar and had a couple of other efforts that he could maybe have done better with, particularly one cross from Gooch which he headed right at the goalkeeper.

Nathan Broadhead: 6/10

Very similar to Stewart, looked much better after break and unlucky not to score after hitting the woodwork.

Subs

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Was very lively when he came on for Dajaku, caused problems with his quick footwork and looked good on the right when cutting onto his left.

Aiden O’Brien: n/a

Not much chance to get involved but did make one good run that could have saw him in on goal only for Winchester to pass to Stewart instead.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Works extremely hard off the ball, vital to our defensive efforts as we defend from the front but looks to be getting better week by week at the moment. Got an assist and involved in most of our best play until substituted late on.