Roker Rapport Rosscoecast: Sunderland 5-0 Sheffield Wednesday Reaction - Happy New Year!

What’s the crack?

LOCH NESS DROGBA - A perfect hat-trick for Ross Stewart!

Despite the fact we played very well last night, we weren’t actually as good as we can be, and we’re still impacted by injuries to key players - How well does this bode for the rest of the season?

Pritchard another level yet again...

Flanagan and Wright - How is LJ getting the best from two lads who had previously been almost completely written off?

BENJIIIII - Well in lad! A lovely finish from a lovely Dajaku pass last night - Does he need to make sure he acts while he can to secure his future at the club?

Callum Doyle gets his first professional goal - very well deserved for a lad who has struggled on occasion recently but is now finding his form again.

Lee Johnson in. Aye.

All this and more! Thank you all for listening to us in 2021 Lads and Lasses! You’ve been amazing!

HAPPY NEW YEAR AND HAWAY THE LADS!

