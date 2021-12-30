Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 5-0 Sheff Wed - Lee Johnson’s men brush aside the Owls!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 10/10

Only really called into action a couple of times but made one great double save at an important time in the first half - albeit the second shot was from an offside position.

Bailey Wright: 10/10

Really got stuck in early on as we found our feet but gives a lot of solidity behind Dajaku, also popped up with an assist as Stewart completed his hat-trick from a good cross.

Tom Flanagan: 10/10

Not particularly troubled by the darts player Wednesday had up front, strolled through the game. Set up his centre-back partner for the third goal.

Callum Doyle: 10/10

Like Flanagan, strolled through the game but scored his first senior goal following Flanagan’s header from a corner.

Lynden Gooch: 10/10

Had to put a shift in during the first half but was dangerous throughout the second half and one cross to the back post should have been converted by Stewart.

Corry Evans: 10/10

A superb screen in front of the back four, allows Dan Neil to play and always calm in possession.

Dan Neil: 10/10

Hard working effort today, not as influential on the ball but a good sign that he’s on the right track to develop his all-round game.

Leon Dajaku: 10/10

Two assists for Dajaku, the first was a great through ball for Stewart for the opener and then a superb cross for Kimpioka to complete the scoring. Gave the Sheff Wed defender nightmares but works hard to help out Wright too.

Alex Pritchard: 10/10

Lead the press as usual, epitomised by stealing the ball for the second goal, driving forward and then playing a perfectly weighted pass to Stewart.

Elliot Embleton: 10/10

Had a few chances to score from the edge of the box today, will probably be disappointed not to get at least one but loved seeing him have a scuffle with Bannan and then immediately following up with an effort that forced Peacock-Farrell into a good save.

Ross Stewart: 11/10

Unbelievable performance from the big man, ran the away defence ragged and bagged a perfect hat-trick.

Substitutes

Dennis Cirkin: 10/10

Really good to see him back playing again, had no real danger to deal and a good game to continue his comeback.

Benji Kimpioka: 10/10

Although he came on when the game was already won, it was great to see the effort Kimpioka put in. Tracked back when needed but took his goal really well and was unlucky not to score a second.

Frederik Alves: 10/10

Came on with 10 minutes left and looked useful in a midfield role.

Man of the Match: Ross Stewart

It can only be Ross Stewart, never gave the Sheff Wed defence a moment’s peace, had too much pace in behind, was too good in the air and looked back to his best. It’s not often a striker comes off the pitch after scoring a perfect hat-trick and will maybe wonder to himself how he didn’t double his tally!