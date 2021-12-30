Score Predictions: Will Sunderland take all three points against Wednesday tonight?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Sunderland 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Let’s be honest, Donny were god awful and we should have had 6 or 7 (Embleton could easily have won a match ball), but that game is in the past now. In my view we very much need to kick on in this next match against a very different opponent, Sheffield Wednesday.

One game does not determine the outcome of a season, but if we can win this one well it would be a fantastic result. It would also provide real evidence that we have recovered and grown from the sorry showing in early November.

After breaking his scoring duck from the spot at Donny I am backing big Ross Stewart to open our account again. Even when he doesn’t score, he does so much off the ball to pull away defenders, build attacking moves and to get goals for the team, he is still deservingly one of the first names on the sheet for me, even though he has little competition for his berth up front.

This fixture is also our chance to top the table as the new year comes in as Covid takes its toll again with postponed games. One thing I am certain of is that the crowd will be 100% behind the lads in huge numbers, as they have been home and away this season. We have a score to settle, so lets go do that at the SOL. Ha’way the Lads!!!

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Before COVID hampered their recent fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday were on a run of twelve without defeat, including that 3-0 against us in November. Funnily enough we've not lost in the league since then, and have become one of the form sides in the league.

I said it back in when we last faced Wednesday, that they remind me of Sunderland in our first season down here; only a few defeats, but with far too many draws. That's how I see this going. I expect a competitive game, but with each side cancelling each other out.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Neil

A big fixture for this level and will hopefully draw a decent size crowd to back the lads.

It’s tough to predict in some ways as Sheff Wed seem to have a good squad but are playing below expectations at present. Their last two games being called off should also have rendered them a bit rusty and we need to take advantage.

I feel we’re in great form at the moment and finishing the year with another a win against a good side would be excellent.

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

This game is one I think is very hard to predict. On the one hand both teams are in exceptional form, however, you have the flip side which says Wednesday have just been riddled with COVID but also slapped us on the return leg.

A win, clean sheet and no more injuries last time out gives us a great platform to win and go top come the new year. We can be the team being chased instead of the ones doing the chasing.

Unsure on who Wednesday have to pick from I would back us to win. However, I just have that niggling feeling in the back of my mind saying it could be a tired stalemate. Hope I’m wrong and we hit them large.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After the stroll in the park against Doncaster, we face an altogether tougher proposition against Sheff Wed, who stuffed us at Hillsborough a couple of months ago.

The Owls haven’t played for more than two weeks, and had been in decent yet unspectacular form prior to the postponements. We need to keep getting points on the board to put pressure on those teams around us whose fixtures are falling victim to Covid (although I suspect it’s being used as a convenient excuse by some) so a good solid 2-0 win will be most welcome - particularly as our game v Fleetwood has succumbed to the postponement pandemic, too.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Both teams are in form and it’s certainly going to be a more competitive game than Monday’s win at Doncaster Rovers. I think we’ll be after some revenge after last months capitulation at Hillsborough and I’m going for us to nick it with the only goal of the game.