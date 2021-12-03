 clock menu more-arrow no yes

#SoupKitchen21 Challenge: Sunderland fans Run, Walk and Cycle around League 1!

Join the Roker Report fitness challenge to raise awareness of the #SoupKitchen21 fundraising appeal. A total of 1,479 miles between all 22 League 1 grounds in three weeks... help us get there before Christmas Day. We’ve opened a public Strava Group where you can log your activity and share your pics with the team!

By Roker Report
2,380km (1,479 miles) in three weeks... a red and white army of fans to running, cycling and walking between all the grounds in League 1 for the Soup Kitchen Appeal!

Join the Roker Report Team including Gav, Malc, Rich, Brett, Bomber and Neil, and Sunderland fans everywhere, keep yourself match-fit, burn off those Christmas calories, post your progress on your social media and help us to raise awareness of food poverty and homelessness in Sunderland and money for the amazing Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

You can be part of the effort to raise awareness of the Soup Kitchen appeal - we’re posting pics of our walks, runs, and rides and we want everyone to be part of it.

Just join our group on Strava, invite your friends too, and remember to press “record” on the app when you’re out and about...

  • walking the dog
  • going for a stroll with the family
  • riding your bike into work
  • going on your morning run
  • On your fancy indoor trainer thingy

(But do remember to keep yourself safe and secure updating your security settings on the Strava app so your start and finish points are hidden)

Join in now! https://www.strava.com/clubs/soupkitchen21

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021

This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic.

Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

