SoupKitchen21 Challenge: Sunderland fans Run, Walk and Cycle around League 1!

2,380km (1,479 miles) in three weeks... a red and white army of fans to running, cycling and walking between all the grounds in League 1 for the Soup Kitchen Appeal!

Join the Roker Report Team including Gav, Malc, Rich, Brett, Bomber and Neil, and Sunderland fans everywhere, keep yourself match-fit, burn off those Christmas calories, post your progress on your social media and help us to raise awareness of food poverty and homelessness in Sunderland and money for the amazing Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

You can be part of the effort to raise awareness of the Soup Kitchen appeal - we’re posting pics of our walks, runs, and rides and we want everyone to be part of it.

Just join our group on Strava, invite your friends too, and remember to press “record” on the app when you’re out and about...

walking the dog

going for a stroll with the family

riding your bike into work

going on your morning run

On your fancy indoor trainer thingy

(But do remember to keep yourself safe and secure updating your security settings on the Strava app so your start and finish points are hidden)

Join in now! https://www.strava.com/clubs/soupkitchen21