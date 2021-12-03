Roker Rapport Podcast: NTT20’s George Elek previews Sunderland v Oxford with us!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

What’s the crack?

How is George doing these days? (Between slipping in and out of the Sky and Quest studios of course)

How are Oxford looking; Has Karl Robinson weathered another short storm, and how is their ownership situation? Sounds a little complicated at the moment but is George confident everything will turn out... just fine?

George gives his thoughts on the Sunderland dip in form after our initial strong start, and how we looked in his opinion in our wins over Ipswich and Cambridge;

Who’s looking strong for Oxford at the moment, and how confident is George of a result against us?

The Independent Fan-Led Review of Football Governance - What are George’s thoughts on the issues that were raised, the findings and recommendations and how some owners higher up the Pyramid have reacted to the whole thing?

Lee Johnson; Is he performing as expected, and are the other sides in League One this year - and their respective managers looking for promotion - underperforming? Or is it too early/unfair to say given the level of the league this season?

All this and much more!

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for more information on the campaign! Thank you!

