Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to Doncaster 0-3 Sunderland & looking ahead to Sheffield Wednesday!

What’s the crack?

F***ing delightful - But how delightful was it exactly?

How class is Alex Pritchard?

Neil, Embo and Pritch all a shout for MOTM yesterday - and how about the performances from both Gooch and Dajaku?

Of course Donny have been struggling this season so we’re not getting too carried away (honest) but are there plenty enough positives to take from that into what will be a very different game against Wednesday on Thursday? Aye.

The news of Broadhead’s injury; how unlucky is the lad considering the run of form he was on and how much of a blow is that news?

All this and much more!

To everyone who donated to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen fundraiser, everyone who shared our posts on social media, all the guests who appeared on the live 24 Hour Pod, everyone who listened to the Pods over the last year, and everyone who helped spread the word this month - together we’ve raised £68,000 for the poorest and most vulnerable in our city for the coming year!

A fantastic performance from the fans and the wider footballing community - every penny raised will flow straight back into helping those who need it most.

Thank you all so, so much! You’ve genuinely helped save lives!

