Andy’s Player Ratings: Doncaster Rovers 0-3 Sunderland - Impressive three points for the Lads!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

Made a couple of comfortable saves but was a spectator for the vast majority of the match.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Completely untroubled defensively at left back but made a great driving run for the third goal.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

An easy game for Wright, not much to do defensively so was freed up to support Dajaku on the right.

Tom Flanagan: 8/10

Made a great block near the end when Doncaster finally threatened - from a corner - and was very good all game, making some good interceptions whenever Doncaster tried going forward.

Callum Doyle: 7/10

Had a little more to do when Bogle came on at half-time but a very easy game for Doyle to stroll through.

Leon Dajaku: 7/10

Started off very lively, his mazy run won the penalty for the opening goal and probably could have won another two penalties.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Eased back into the starting line-up after time out with injury and was the perfect game to return for. Had a chance to score from 40-yards out but his shot went just wide.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Another classy game from Neil, far too good for Doncaster today and always looked like he had all the time in the world on the ball, even when Donny tried closing him down.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Buzzed around just off Stewart and caused the home side problems with his movement and pressing all game. Got an assist for the second goal and possibly scored the third with a clever flick.

Elliot Embleton: 8/10

Took the second goal really well after a slightly heavy touch and was unlucky to not add to his tally with one blocked shot and one shot smashing off the post in the space of 30 seconds.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Back on the scoresheet after scoring the opening goal from the spot and led the line really well today.

Substitutes

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Good to see him return and slotted in well, could have done better with one effort after being played in by Dajaku.

Denver Hume: 6/10

Came on and played ahead of Cirkin, had one goal disallowed when he strayed miles offside and then one cross pulled behind the runners but a good comeback from the runaround he had at Arsenal.

Will Harris: 6/10

Came on for the final 10 minutes and put himself about but the game was long won by that point.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Toss of a coin between Neil and Embleton today but Neil just shaded it for me. Unlucky not to score himself but he was far, far too good for Doncaster, who could never get near him. Sprayed balls around, composed on the ball and made the team tick.