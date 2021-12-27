Score Predictions: Will Sunderland take all three points at Donny?

Last time out...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Doncaster Rovers 0-4 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Apart from a narrow 1-0 win at home to Shrewsbury in mid-December, Donnie have had a torrid time in the league this season. Prior to that win they have conceded 12 goals in 5 games in all comps, and they haven’t scored more than one goal for 2 months when they beat Cheltenham 3-2.

Our goal scoring options have taken a hit with Broadhead’s league cup hamstring pull, but with Dajaku potentially back, Pritchard and Neil developing a really nice partnership in the midfield and Stewart still doing everything other than score, I hope and honestly feel we will win this without getting out of second gear.

Let’s get back to winning ways to take that into the next (and likely way more challenging) fixture, at home to Sheff Wednesday. You did us proud in London lads but fell short due to the difference in league levels. Let’s show Donnie our level in this league.

Matthew Foster says...

Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After a spirited performance from the lads against a strong Arsenal side, we face second bottom Doncaster who are having a difficult season. It's a shame this isn't on home soil, as their away form is horrific.

If we perform as well as we did in the first half at times last Tuesday, we should have little difficulty today. Broadhead will be a huge miss of course, but we should still have more than enough to come away with the three points.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Doncaster Rovers 0-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dan Neil

After a spirited performance against Arsenal, despite the scoreline, I’m hoping that the lads are full of beans and ready to take charge against Doncaster.

Doncaster have been poor this season and their position in the relegation places is no surprise. Struggling to find goals and conceding at a rate of knots - we must capitalise and make the draw with Ipswich a useful point with three points here.

The absent Nathan Broadhead is a real blow, but seeing Evans, Xhemajli and Cirkin back on the bench in the cup is a real boost. I fancy Dan Neil to continue his good form and set us on our way.

Will Jones says...

Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Lynden Gooch

With the great news that Leon Dajaku is back and that the Doncaster team is just getting back from their COVID outbreak, we should be wiping the floor with these, however with the game midweek, I feel a little bit of fatigue could be in order.

The lads are on a roll, have played well and are growing in confidence every week. Another win on the board will be great for the lads and will be a much-needed boost into January.

The only issue we have is our away form. I’m not sure if it’s the smaller intense grounds but something just doesn’t seem to click. Let’s hope with nothing going right at the Keepmoat, we can push through them and move on.

Martin Wanless says...

Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Leon Dajaku

Nathan Broadhead’s injury was the worst possible outcome from Tuesday’s League Cup stuffing at Arsenal, and I wonder now if Lee Johnson is regretting his decision to go full strength.

It was a Catch-22 to be fair, but if there’s one player we would have wanted to come through the fixture unscathed it would have been the on loan Everton forward. He’s been superb this season, but his hamstrings are a concern.

Still, some good news on the injury front came thanks to Leon Dajaku, whose injury sustained at Portman Road last Saturday isn’t as serious as first feared. The on loan Union Berlin forward could come into the team to replace Broadhead, and it’d be interesting to see him play in a more natural position after being deployed as a wing back in recent times.

So, I’m going for Dajaku to net the opener, as Sunderland get a convincing if unspectacular win at a Doncaster team that’s struggled this season.

Chris Wynn says...

Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I think we’re on a high at the moment and even took positives from a 5-1 defeat, so I can’t see anything but a Sunderland win. It’s the games we need to be winning and taking advantage of the position Doncaster find themselves in.

Ross Stewart could do with a goal as well so I’m backing him to get back on the scoresheet today.