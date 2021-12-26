 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sunderland v Bradford City - Sky Bet League One

Roker Report’s Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC Boxing Day special!

There isn’t a traditional Boxing Day fixture for the Lads this year, so we are making do instead with a look back on previous Sunderland victories earned on this date. There is a point for each correct answer you get…

By SAFCMerch
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Questions

1. Who did Sunderland beat 7-0 at Roker Park on Boxing Day 1934?

2. In 1950, Sunderland won 5-3 at Manchester United thanks in part to a hat-trick from which forward?

3. Which former Sunderland legend was manager of Sheffield United when they lost 2-1 at Roker Park in 1985?

4. What was the final score when Sunderland beat Derby County on this day 25 years ago?

5. The Stadium of Light’s first Boxing Day fixture saw a 2-0 win over which team?

6. In what year did Sunderland win 3-0 at Blackburn Rovers thanks to goals from Niall Quinn (2) and Kevin Kilbane?

7. David Connolly and which other player scored for Sunderland as they beat Leeds United 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in 2006?

8. Which side did Sunderland beat 1-0 on Boxing Day 2012?

9. Who scored the only goal of the game when Sunderland beat Everton at Goodison Park 12 months later?

10. In what year did Sunderland’s most recent Boxing Day victory come?

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Everton v Sunderland - Goodison Park
Struggling with Question 9? Here’s a clue...
Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Answers

1. Everton

2. Ivor Broadis

3. Ian Porterfield

4. 2-0

5. Bradford City

6. 2001

7. Grant Leadbitter

8. Manchester City

9. Ki Sung-Yeung

10. 2018 (1-0 v Bradford City)

