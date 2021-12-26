All sharing options for:

Roker Report's Brainbusters: Sunderland AFC Boxing Day special!

Questions

1. Who did Sunderland beat 7-0 at Roker Park on Boxing Day 1934?

2. In 1950, Sunderland won 5-3 at Manchester United thanks in part to a hat-trick from which forward?

3. Which former Sunderland legend was manager of Sheffield United when they lost 2-1 at Roker Park in 1985?

4. What was the final score when Sunderland beat Derby County on this day 25 years ago?

5. The Stadium of Light’s first Boxing Day fixture saw a 2-0 win over which team?

6. In what year did Sunderland win 3-0 at Blackburn Rovers thanks to goals from Niall Quinn (2) and Kevin Kilbane?

7. David Connolly and which other player scored for Sunderland as they beat Leeds United 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in 2006?

8. Which side did Sunderland beat 1-0 on Boxing Day 2012?

9. Who scored the only goal of the game when Sunderland beat Everton at Goodison Park 12 months later?

10. In what year did Sunderland’s most recent Boxing Day victory come?