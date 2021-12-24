‘Twas the night before Christmas...

‘Twas the night before Christmas, at the Stadium of Light,

And not a creature was stirring, not a fan nor a light,

Stockings were hung from the balcony with care,

In hopes that new signings soon would be there,

Supporters were nestled all snug in their beds,

With glorious promotion in dreams in their heads,

KLD in his scarf and Johnson in cap,

Had just finished their plans and with time for a nap,

When out on the pitch there arose such a clatter,

Even Speakman got up to see what was the matter,

The injuries had all piled up in a flash,

With the physio now hosting the holiday bash,

From his seat hopped Kyril so lively and quick,

Penned a last-minute note for his dear friend St. Nick,

“When coming down the chimney this year with your pack,

We’ll need just a few things to keep us on track.”

“With a wink of your eye and a twist of your head,

Give good health to our players who are laid up in bed.”

“We would also delight with a path to promotion,

With the gap just behind us, as wide as the ocean.”

By the cookies and milk, he laid the note on the table,

Hoping dear old Santa was still fit and able,

To answer requests, even one’s such as these,

If good-hearted, they were all of them asked with a “please”.

Came His journey to Wearside, on his travels around,

Down the chimney St. Nicholas, he came with abound.

He was dressed red and white, from his head to his foot,

But from coal for the Mags, his clothes tarnished in soot.

Now a bundle of goodies, He had swung ‘cross His back,

And the Black Cats all peered as he opened his pack,

Good health for the ailing, from the jolly old elf,

And four new additions he placed on the shelf,

“No more bad runs of form”, is just what he said,

And with that I just knew, there’d be no more to dread.

No more pain, no more heartache from hard League One work,

With his gifts, Santa’d fixed it, and then with a jerk,

He was back up the chimney, gave his reindeer a whistle,

Mackem Santie away, like the down of a thistle.

Then I heard him exclaim, o’er the Stadium so bright.

“Happy Christmas to Sun’lun, and to all a good night!”