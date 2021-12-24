Dear Santie...

Rich Speight says...

If Santie can bring Nathan Broadhead a couple of new hamstrings that would do me very nicely indeed.

The lad has had horrible luck with injuries and deserves the gift of fitness this Christmas.

Michael Dunne says...

Keeping stadiums open with fans. Our home form has been almost perfect and it is in no small part to having fans back in the stadium.

The atmosphere at times has been fantastic, and you can see the boost it has given the players in certain games.

On the SAFC Unfiltered podcast, Lee Johnson noted the importance of fans and the boost it gives the players. This pandemic will, unfortunately, dictate what happens with fans in stadiums but if the UK government can somehow keep them open, it will only be a boost to Sunderland going into the new year.

Kelvin Beattie says...

Peace on earth and goodwill to all this festive period...

But really, I would like us to go undefeated till the end of the season by winning all our home games, and every other away game (I am not greedy).

Malc Dugdale says...

I’d love us to keep doing what we are doing, to be honest. Let’s keep scoring 2 points per game and pushing for promotion, going up as champions ideally.

In order to assure that prize, I would like a new striker or two, two good defenders, and a beefy midfield general in my SAFC stocking, please? I’m happy to wait for delivery till January, as I know December is a busy month for the big fella in red and white.

Should my transgressions be such that I’m closer to the naughty list rather than the nice one, I’d be happy to go up as runners-up, but I really, really don’t want another play-off gamble.

At the present rate of injuries, we may well have a goalie up front by April, and strikers across the back four.

A few players and top or second in the league, which will nicely accompany the bright future our club has ahead... that’s all I want.

We already have the latter. Let’s get the rest too.

Merry Christmas!

Kev Campbell says...

Dear Santie,

This Christmas, I’m not asking for too much.

Just a couple of things that mean the most to me.

I ask that you would bring my family happiness, including us being able to gather ‘round the telly and watch Sunderland carry their current unbeaten run through the end of the season, finishing top of the league of course.

I ask that you bring good health to all those close to me, as it’s been a tough year. This includes all the Lads in red and white, most importantly Nathan Broadhead.

I ask you could bring my kids all that they asked for including a January window full of more Premier league youngsters on permanent deals.

And one last request, if you don’t mind...

Please give the mags the relegation they deserve.

Thanks,

Kev.