Fan Letters: “We are not good enough”

Dear Roker Report,

Well its time to stock after the Arsenal game. Unlike lots out there, lets take the positives from the game, well, in my opinion there were none. And for the negatives, well ‘page loads’, bottom line, we are not good enough.

Forget about the youth element and learning our trade etc, the squad is poor, and we will sadly remain a ‘big club’ in League One. There is a massive gap to even Championship level, so without massive investment the club is here to stay in this league.

Unless, that is the ‘mystery men’, KLD, Madrox, or whoever fronts the club, invest significant funds. We know there there financial restraints (more ways to do business), but a different approach to recruitment.

How long are we to wait, for decent players to come to the club, proven failures, and cast offs get you nowhere, and that’s where we are. There will be plenty who will disagree, but really, the positives are few.

Alan Metcalfe

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Even if we had the billions of certain other clubs there are restrictions on being able to spend so unfortunately it’s not our way out of League One. I liked what I saw at Arsenal in our approach and we were done by moments from top class players. I also saw enough in the summer of we are building to take the club forward and it was good to see the amount of progress we made in one window. Hopefully January will be the same and we’ll finish the job off this season.

Been a while since I emailed in but just want to commend the gaffer on a fine job he is doing. He has got a small squad but still has the players playing the right way. And when the chips are down in tough circumstances we have found a way recently to get through the game (Cambridge and Ipswich spring to mind as two less obvious results).

Keep the faith in LJ, he is the man to take us forward.

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Thanks for the message Tom, and Lee Johnson is doing well this season. Always difficult to manage a squad that has gone through so much change, but to potentially be occupying one of the automatic spots if we win our game in hand coming into the January window is a good fist half of he season. Let’s hope we finish off the job.

It’s wrong to say that 92 points won’t be enough to get automatic promotion. Ever since League One came into being in 2004/5 every team with 92 or more have been promoted without enduring the play-off lottery.

92 points is an average of two per game and we’re just achieving that at the moment.

Unfortunately, two other teams, Wigan and Rotherham are doing even better!

However there have NEVER been three teams ending the season with 92 or more points so it’s highly likely that at least one of Sunderland, Wigan and Rotherham will fall short in the second half of the season.

Let’s hope it’s not us!

Incapete