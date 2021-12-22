If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: Haway The Lads - Quick reaction to Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland in the Carabao Cup!

We have smashed the £60,000 target Reidy set us last week for the SCSK fundraiser! Absolutely staggering support from everyone involved, as it stands we sit at £61,300, let’s keep pushing right ‘til the end, and once again, thank you all!

Now to the footy...

What’s the crack?

Broadhead; one of our absolute ballers is injured and we hope he isn’t out too long, but what a goal for the lad - again - We need to tie him to a permanent contract as soon as possible don’t we?

If that Embo strike had gone in... Well we can dream can’t we?

The away support was, as expected, absolutely class! Well in lads and lasses! Did us all proud!

Speaking of pride - we may have been outgunned but Lee Johnson made sure we played our game still, and regardless of the score, it was lovely to see!

Turns out some of these Arsenal lads aren’t that bad... Fair play and congratulations to young Eddie Nketiah - some talent there!

All this and more as the lads turn their attention back to the coming burst of league fixtures, starting with our friends Donny...

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for some more information on the campaign!

HAWAY THE LADS!

