Andy's Player Ratings: Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland - Cup dream is over, but Lads do themselves proud

Lee Burge: 6/10

Probably should have done better with the first goal but no real chance with any of the others and made a couple of good stops.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Not much time on the ball in the second half when played further forward but did a better job up against Pepe than a recognised left back did in the second. Left a bit isolated at times in the first half as Arsenal got two against one on him.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Made a couple of first half errors, the first one a poor ball that could have ended in a goal and then backed off too much for the Arsenal second but grew into the game and was better after the break as we were put under more pressure.

Tom Flanagan: 6/10

Should have buried a diving header in the first half but he would have been thankful that the offside flag was up. Didn’t think he did much wrong defensively.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Thought he was our best defender, battled well in a three and then at right back as Arsenal’s main danger came from our left.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Put a massive shift in, both at wing back and then in central midfield. Forced Leno into a good save during the first period but saw little of the ball as the game went on.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Did OK in central midfield in the first half, got an assist with a well weighted ball to Broadhead and then hit the post with a curler in the second but had an absolute howler for Arsenal’s third just after the break when he needlessly dove in.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Brilliant ball by Neil to set Embleton on his way in the build up to the goal and did not look out of place with the ball at his feet, defending is still not his forte though and guilty of letting a couple of runners get off him for the first and final goals.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Was our best player tonight, all of our best moments involved him.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked tirelessly up top with very little reward, did not have a chance of note but kept the Arsenal defence occupied.

Nathan Broadhead: 7/10

Great finish for our goal, dinking the ball over Leno and look very bright in the first half until he had to go off with a hamstring injury.

Substitutes

Aidan O’Brien: 6/10

No chance to make an impression with Arsenal completely on top.

Denver Hume: 3/10

Only just returned from injury, ahead of schedule and probably not the best time to come up against Pepe, got the run around.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Came on late and didn’t really get chance to get involved as Arsenal dominated.

Benji Kimpioka: N/A

Came on with 30 seconds to go.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Was the catalyst for all of our best moments, as we caused Arsenal problems in the first half and sporadically in the second. Put in some dangerous set pieces, tested Leno a few times and seems to be becoming our main attacking outlet.