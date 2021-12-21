 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ipswich Town v Sunderland - Sky Bet League One

Starting XI: Who will Lee Johnson select for Sunderland’s Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal?

It’s a big test for the lads tonight... who will be in the starting line up?

By MartinWanless
Lee Johnson faces a big selection dilemma tonight, both in terms of formation and personnel. While on one hand the game maybe an unwanted distraction from the bread and butter of the league action, it offers the players the chance to impress both collectively and individually – and, as such, I think we’ll pretty much go full strength. Leon Dajaku will likely miss out through injury, while the fact we have an unnamed COVID case could see another first-choice player miss out.

Goalkeeper: Thorben Hoffmann

Hoffmann as firmly established himself as Sunderland’s number one, and tonight will be a different type of test for him as we’ll be under pressure for significant chunks of the game.

Defence: Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Callum Doyle, Denver Hume

Wright was superb on Saturday once more, and will likely line up in a defence that will welcome back Denver Hume, who impressed from the bench on Saturday. I suspect we’ll go with a back three/five with Gooch and Hume providing the width from wing back.

Midfield: Carl Winchester, Dan Neil

Dan Neil had a quiet first half against Ipswich but was superb in the second, and will be looking to continue that form tonight – it’s a huge opportunity for him to impress and I’m looking forward to seeing how he performs. Alongside him, Winchester will probably line up again, although Corry Evans may well come into Johnson’s thinking.

Attack: Alex Pritchard, Ross Stewart, Nathan Broadhead

After impressing in recent weeks, Pritchard struggled to get into the game on Saturday, but will likely stay in the team after his replacement, Embleton, did little to impress. Alongside him in attack will be Nathan Broadhead, who’s in superb form, and Ross Stewart, who is battling on despite looking as if he’s in need of a rest.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal 2021

This year Roker Report is once again working with our amazing charity partner the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen to ensure that the people with the greatest need in our community can access good quality, healthy food, warm clothing, and other support when they need it - no questions asked.

Over the last three years, you have helped us to raise over £50,000 for this wonderful cause, which has allowed Andrea and her team to expand their work and ensure people did not go hungry during the pandemic.

Please help us to continue to support them in the year ahead by donating what you can this Christmas. Times are tough, but together we can help ensure that people in Sunderland come together once more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW - THANK YOU!

