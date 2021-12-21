Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland progress to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup?

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

I would like (and fully expect) Lee to field a somewhat weakened team for this match, giving youth a chance to shine while some of those charged with ongoing league points ratios are having a bit of a rest before Donnie away.

I don’t expect us to score given we struggle with that against some of the upper league one teams, as we did at Ipswich on Saturday, and that was with the best 11 we could send out.

If we get a goal, great, but I don’t think we can win, and I’m not sure I want us to. I just want no injuries, a few useful nuggets about players we can maybe use going forward/ confirmation of what we need to buy in January, and let’s move on.

We got put off by getting to the Papa John’s final a couple of seasons ago and we then lost the playoffs to Charlton in a game we hardly turned up for. This is way bigger than that already and we don’t need the running interference.

Let’s bow out of this with pride and get back to priority one. Top two in League One, and getting one step closer to playing Arsenal in the league.

Matthew Foster says...

Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

As massive underdogs, we have absolutely nothing to lose tonight. The lads can go out, and enjoy the occasion with no pressure. I don't see us getting past Arsenal in normal time, and our only chance to advance would be a resolute defensive performance to take it to penalties, then take our chances there.

If we do lose, hopefully it is a respectable scoreline, and hopefully I'm wrong and we manage to find the net, just to give the tremendous away support something to shout about!

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Arsenal 3-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

An interesting proposition against an Arsenal side that have won 3 on the spin, and are perhaps showing signs of cohesion that was lacking earlier in Arteta’s reign.

I expect us to put a strong side out (though not sure we have a choice with injuries mounting up) though we will be up against it here. Arsenal will likely see the cup competitions as a real chance for success and I expect them to name a good team.

Hopefully we will perform well and give it our all. I’d love us to progress and chase some silverware, though I expect this to be a bridge too far.

Will Jones says...

Arsenal 2-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Lynden Gooch

I think we all see this as a no-lose situation with a TV game against an in-form top-six team. I see us putting up a fight but a few mistakes at the back against a very good side should see us out of the competition.

I believe we have something to offer this game, with everyone having something to prove going into January. But I think we will give it a good go. I’d love nothing more than to be wrong.

Martin Wanless says...

Arsenal 1-1 Sunderland

(SAFC to win on pens)

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Lynden Gooch

Hope rather than expectation? Absolutely.

But we’ve seen already this season that this team can make a step up on occasion and, with Arsenal expected to make a few changes I believe Sunderland can give them a good game in front of a sizeable travelling support.

Lynden Gooch is someone who can produce on a big occasion, and I’m going for him to net our goal in a 1-1 draw. Haway!

Chris Wynn says...

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: N/A

I’m assuming Lee Johnson is going all out for this one, but I think Arsenal will just be too strong for us, even if they make a few changes. It will be a fun day out and a nice change from the usual League One stuff but I can’t see us getting through to the semis.