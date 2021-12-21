Match Preview: Arsenal v Sunderland - All you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Arsenal v Sunderland - All you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Tuesday 21st December 2021

(PL) Arsenal v Sunderland (L1)

Carabao Cup

Quarter-final

Emirates Stadium

Kick-Off: 19:45

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Lee Johnson’s side take a break from League One in our packed festive schedule to resume Carabao Cup duties as we take on Arsenal in the quarter-final.

We have to back to November 2002 to find the last time we beat Arsenal on their own patch, which also came in the League Cup when Howard Wilkinson had a rare good day as Sunderland manager when we beat Arsenal 2-3 at Highbury in the third round.

Before then we need to go back to 1983 to find a victory at Arsenal so it hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds, especially after the switch to the Emirates Stadium where we haven’t found a victory in any of our eleven trips so far.

We found a bit of luck in the previous round at Queens Park Rangers, and although tonight is essentially a ‘free-hit’, we may need a bit of luck to progress to the semi-final.

After recovering from their disastrous start to the season, Mikel Arteta’s side have climbed back up to fourth in the Premier League table, which became Arsène Wenger’s favorite ‘trophy’.

Arsenal will be coming into tonight’s game full of confidence on the back of three straight wins in the Premier League, the last being an impressive 1-4 win at Leeds United.

It was also Leeds United who Arsenal had to overcome to make it to the quarter-final, when they won 2-0 at the Emirates back in October. Before that, they brushed aside AFC Wimbledon and West Bromwich Albion to progress through the early rounds.

The Carabao Cup might be low down on the list of priorities for Arsenal, but a chance to claim Mikel Arteta’s second trophy as manager after the 2020 FA Cup could well mean we might not see too many changes to the starting XI for the Premier League side.

League Form...

(Premier League and League One only)

The betting...

The bookies have unsurprisingly got Arsenal at 1/7, with the Lads at lengthy 14/1 to progress to the semi-final, while the draw is 11/2.

In terms of correct score, a 2-0 Arsenal win is favourite at 9/2, and for the Lads to take it via the only goal is on offer at 33/1, and a more comfortable 2-0 at 80/1.

Head to head... at Arsenal

(In all competitions)

Sunderland wins: 17

Draws: 18

Arsenal wins: 42

Sunderland goals: 78

Arsenal goals: 151

Last time we met... at the Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 16th May 2017

Premier League

Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland

[Sanchez 72’, 81’]

Sunderland: Pickford, Manquillo (Januzai), Kone, O’Shea, Oviedo, Jones, Cattermole (Gooch), Ndong (Gibson), Larsson, Borini, Defoe Substitutes not used: Mannone, Love, Lescott, Rodwell Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Gibbs (Iwobi), Holding, Mustafi, Monreal, Ozil, Xhaka, Giroud (Walcott), Ramsey (Welbeck), Sanchez Substitutes not used: Ospina, Gabriel, Coquelin, Elneny

Played for both...

Steve Bould

Signed by Arsenal from Stoke City in 1988 after eight years at The Potters, he went on to form part of the famous Arsenal back-four under George Graham and then Arsène Wenger as he won three league titles, two FA Cup winners medals, one League Cup winners medal and was also part of the side that won the European Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

Peter Reid signed him for Sunderland in the summer of 1999 at the age of 36 for £500,000 and he showed his class until he had to retire a year later. Bould joined the backroom staff at Arsenal in 2001 and was sacked as U23 coach in May of this year.