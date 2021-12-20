If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: Some quick reaction* to Ipswich 1-1 Sunderland - and a few words on Arsenal!

Share All sharing options for: Roker Rapport Podcast: Some quick reaction* to Ipswich 1-1 Sunderland - and a few words on Arsenal!

What’s the crack?

Was that a point gained... or two lost?

Nathan Broadhead; That’s 5 in 5 for the lad, can we sign him now please? See also: Dan Neil’s sublime pass...

Ross Stewart; Just working out that new strike partnership at the front, or is the lad just a bit tired with all that running around he does?

That Dajaku clattering looked nasty didn’t it?

How we feeling ahead of the ‘extremely-short-but could-be-quite-long-if-the-league-shuts-down’ festive break?

All this and... a couple bits more? Aye.

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for some more information on the campaign!

We’re now approaching £57,000 raised! Thank you all again!

**[Eds Note] I have no valid excuse for how late this is. HO HO HO!

How can I listen?

We’ve made it easy for all you lovely people.

To subscribe on iTunes, click here.

To subscribe on Acast, click here.

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.