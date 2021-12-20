 clock menu more-arrow no yes

On This Day (20 December 2019): In loving memory of FA Cup winner Billy Hughes

Back in 2019, on the passing of FA Cup winner Billy Hughes, we published two commemorative articles. We’re featuring those stories again today, as we remember a true legend of our club.

By Rich Speight
It’s two years since Sunderland AFC lost a modern legend, Billy Hughes. Rather than retelling the stories of his life and career, we would like to highlight two articles that we published in the wake of his passing back in 2019.

The first is a collection of fan stories that highlight exactly what he meant to Sunderland supporters, and how the achievement of winning the FA Cup in 1973 impacted the ordinary people for whom that moment has lasted a lifetime.

Billy Hughes, 1975-76 Topps Trading Cards

The second is an article featuring the memories and recollections of former club administrator and current chair of the SAFC Senior Supporters Association, Malcolm Bramley, who knew Billy personally.

Billy Hughes will forever be remembered as a true legend of our football club. His record is 335 games played over an 11 year period with 81 goals scored stands alongside the very best of the Sunderland AFC alumni.

