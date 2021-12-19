Roker Rapport Podcast: RR 24 Hour Rewind - with Sunderland and Everton Legend - Peter Reid!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

[Excerpt from live broadcast on Twitter Spaces - Saturday, 11th December 2021]

What’s the crack?

IT’S PETER REID!

Now we’ve got that down; how is Reidy doing at the moment?

Peter shares his thoughts regarding his time at the club;

How did he build those sides, and how important was the role of people like Sacko in what he was trying to do?

What are his favourite memories of the club, and the fans; how much does the continuing adulation mean to him?

So how exactly do you go about getting a side promoted - and how difficult is it to keep them up competing?

Most recently having worked with Paul Cook at Ipswich and Wigan - how does he feel about the strengths of sides in this league - is it an easy division to escape from?

Reidy sends his best wishes to former Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke following the shocking news of his recent heart attack.

The legendary Sunlun gaffer answers some listener questions and takes a lot of compliments... Aaaand Pipes is here!

What are Reidy’s thoughts about his time here overall, were there things he would’ve changed using the glorious benefit of hindsight, and does he miss it all?

Welcome to RR Live-Ish!

Listen in and while you’re here - please consider donating to or simply sharing our annual Christmas Fundraiser for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen - who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable in our community - by clicking here for our GoFundMe and here for more information on the campaign!

We just passed £56,000 raised! Absolutely magnificent from everyone! Thank you all again and let’s keep this going!

Reidy said so...

HAWAAAAAAAAY!!

