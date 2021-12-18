Andy’s Player Ratings: Ipswich Town 1-1 Sunderland - Broadhead’s finish earns the Lads a point!

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann: 6/10

Not an awful lot for Hoffmann to do, tipped a free kick from out wide over the bar in the second half but no chance with the goal and never really threatened otherwise.

Bailey Wright: 8/10

Really stood up to the early pressure by Ipswich and made one important block late on, very good today.

Tom Flanagan: 7/10

Solid display by Flanagan as Ipswich tried to put us under pressure.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Let a runner get in front of him for the Ipswich goal and unable to play out from the back as much as he normally would.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Had a battle with Burns early on as he started at left back but then shifted to the right following Dajaku’s injury, played in Stewart after some good skill but the striker was unable to finish.

Carl Winchester: 7/10

Really hard working effort by Winchester, covered so much ground and helped cover both full back positions.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Like Winchester, worked his socks off and showed his quality on the ball when he set up the equaliser.

Leon Dajaku: 5/10

Went off injured after a crunching tackle by Lee Evans, had struggled to get involved before then.

Alex Pritchard: 4/10

Made one good pass to Hume in the first half but in truth was completely anonymous today and couldn’t make the ball stick.

Nathan Broadhead: 7/10

Excellent run and finish for the equaliser. No other service came his way but kept trying to run the channels and hassling the defenders.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Had a couple of chances in behind but couldn’t finish the first chance and couldn’t control the second. Did work tirelessly for the team though and covered a lot of ground.

Subs

Denver Hume: 6/10

The team had a better balance once Hume came on following Dakaju’s injury, made one really good run in the first half and maybe should have shot rather than trying to find a team-mate but did well in his first game back from injury.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Put in a couple of dangerous corners which never really came to anything but nothing to work with in open play.

Aiden O’Brien: 6/10

Came on late in the game and got in a couple of positions to get on the end of loose balls but was unable to find a team-mate both times.

Man of the Match: Bailey Wright

In front of a packed-out Portman Road, with the home fans and players fired up after the arrival of a new manager, Bailey Wright stood up more than most and has got back to his best recently. Was very solid today and really got stuck in as we dug out a point.