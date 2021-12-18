Score Predictions: Can Sunderland continue our good form on the road?

Last time out...

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Explain yourself...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Ipswich Town 0-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

This has to be a good time to play Ipswich right?

Lost 2-0 to Barrow in the cup mid week; as a result of that, they had a game when Sunderland didn’t and got some rest; no new manager so new manager bounce (which we usually suffer against); haven’t won yet this month: the list goes on.

Hopefully we don’t give them a turning point moment in this match up!

I really fancy Ross Stewart to open the scoring, he has somewhat strangely missed a few easier opportunities recently, but he did convert a pacey near post deft touch to get on the score sheet, which many wouldn’t be able to.

I’d like him to get a brace or more, so we continue to tell the league we have two epic strikers in hot form, and whoever you double mark, the other is scoring a couple.

Routine win we hope, but we are (still) Sunderland, so let’s keep our feet on the ground. Any version of 3 points away from home will do.

Matthew Foster says...

Ipswich Town 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Since we last faced Ipswich a couple of weeks ago, they have sacked Paul Cook, and managed only one win in six in all competitions, and that was to bottom club Crewe.

For a team tipped by many (including myself) for promotion, it's been a difficult season for the Tractor Boys. They currently sit nine points behind sixth, and fourteen behind ourselves in third.

Our upturn in form began at Ipswich, and could be extended to seven without defeat today.

I was slightly tempted to err on the side of caution with a draw, but think we have enough to take all three points from Suffolk.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Ipswich Town 1-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

Ipswich A.K.A The Team of a Thousand Strikers. We need to take advantage of their current plight and put in another strong performance. Injury concerns to Lynden Gooch creates yet another worry at full back/wing back but I feel we can make it work again.

The performances of midfield duo Winchester and Neil, a revitalised Bailey Wright and a sharp Nathan Broadhead will be the difference we need to get the three points.

Will Jones says...

Ipswich Town 1-4 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Leon Dajaku

There is a lot you can say with a team at a real low vs a team on a high, especially when that team in the high is us. However I see that being different this time. I see us as a team that can win. That can score and one that if they get one or two early goals it could be anything.

Broadhead Dajaku and Pritchard can run this game with Ipswich leaving big gaps in the middle. I’m expecting an open game with both teams wanting goals to drive their fans on.

No matter the score line, a win and no injuries are absolutely key.

Martin Wanless says...

Ipswich Town 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Nathan Broadhead

It seems as if we could be playing this fixture at the right time, but it's certainly not going to be an easy game. If offered a point now I might be tempted to take it, but I do feel we can get a win at Portman Road, so I'm going for a 2-0 to the lads.

We need to be really on it from the off, however – it's anything but an easy game, but with the mood around Ipswich far from happy, we can hopefully take full advantage. Having said all of that, I'm writing this on Thursday morning, and there's a strong chance a new manager could be in place by the time we get to 3pm on Saturday – but what the hell. 2-0.

Chris Wynn says...

Ipswich Town 1-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

If you’d asked me three or four days ago, I’d have said a comfortable win, but with a new manager in place and a bunch of players eager to take a scalp in front of a more forgiving crowd may be a different prospect.

I think we’ll have the better of the game but Ipswich might have a bit more fight about them and we’ll pick up a point that will look better as the season goes on.