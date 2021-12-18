If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Match Preview: Ipswich v Sunderland - All you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 18th December 2021

(12th) Ipswich Town v Sunderland (3rd)

Sky Bet League One

Portman Road

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available here.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

The build-up...

After three games at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland are back on the road with a trip to East Anglia to take on mid-table Ipswich Town.

In general it hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Lads - before our previous meeting in league competition at Portman Road back in January that we won via the only goal of the game, we hadn’t won there since 1998.

But on this occasion, we travel full of confidence after three wins in the last four as we sit 3rd in the table, only two points behind leaders Rotherham United. And although our last game on our travels ended in a victory at Cambridge United, we failed to win in the three games on the road prior to that and Lee Johnson will be looking to gain momentum away from the Stadium of Light.

After finishing mid-table in League One for the past two seasons, Ipswich Town once again find themselves smack bang in mid-table mediocrity.

At the beginning of this month Paul Cook was sacked after nine months in charge after winning just 13 out of his 44 as manager, despite given the freedom to completely overhaul the squad in the summer.

The man to replace him was, in the last couple of days, announced to be 35-year-old Manchester United assistant first-team coach Kieran McKenna, who takes over a club on a run of just one win in eight in all competitions.

They have also picked up just one win at Portman Road since the beginning of November, but with the change of atmosphere that often comes with a new manager, this could prove a different prospect for Sunderland than it was just one week ago.

League One Form...

The betting...

The bookies have this one down as a close call, with the Lads at 6/4 to take all three points today, while a much needed home win for Ipswich priced at 15/8 and the draw is 21/10.

In terms of correct score, the bookies expect a tight game with a 1-1 draw priced at 24/5, and a 1-0 and 2-1 victories for the Lads close behind at 13/2 and 8/1 respectively, and a more comfortable 2-0 at 10/1.

Head to head... at Portman Road

(In all competitions)

Sunderland wins: 6

Draws: 5

Ipswich Town wins: 16

Sunderland goals: 25

Ipswich Town goals: 16

Last time we met... at Portman Road

Tuesday 26th January 2021

Sky Bet League One

Ipswich Town 0-1 Sunderland

[Wyke 45’ - Jackson sent-off 10’]

Sunderland: Burge, Power, Willis, Wright (Sanderson), McFadzean, Winchester (Embleton), Leadbitter, Scowen, McGeady (Gooch), O’Brien (O’Nien), Wyke Substitutes not used: Matthews, Diamond, Maguire Ipswich Town: Holy, Chambers, Ward (Kenlock), Dozzell, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Thomas (Bishop), Downes, Jackson, Nolan (Drinan), Edwards (Sears) Substitutes not used: Cornell, Baggott, Judge

Played for both...

George Burley

Twelve years at Ipswich Town saw Burley make over 500 appearances before leaving to join Lawrie McMenemy at Sunderland in 1985. After making 66 appearances for the lads he joined Gillingham in 1988.

After spells at Motherwell, Ayr United, Falkirk, Motherwell and Colchester United he would hang up his boots in 1994 and move into a successful management career spanning almost twenty years that included becoming manager of the Scottish national team.

Marcus Stewart

Bristol-born Marcus Stewart started his career at Bristol Rovers as a 19-year-old. He would achieve 207 appearances scoring 79 goals ahead of a move to Huddersfield Town in 1995, signing for a club record £1.2 million. Solid performances for the Terriers would see him move to Ipswich Town in February 2000 for £2.5 million.

Marcus Stewart would then go on to have a memorable year during 2000/01, Ipswich would finish 5th in the Premier League qualifying for what was then the UEFA cup, and Stewart would score 21 goals in all competitions. A year later Ipswich Town were relegated and he signed for the lads for a reported £3.25 million, going on to score 53 goals in 119 games between 2002 and 2005.

After spells at Bristol City, Preston North End, Yeovil Town and Exeter City he hung up his boots in the summer of 2011 immediately moving into a first team coach roles at Exeter City and Bristol Rovers.