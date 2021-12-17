Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: ‘How many more games, careers or clubs should Scott Oldham be allowed to potentially ruin?’

Dear Roker Report,

Scott Oldham’s performance as ref in the game against Plymouth on 11th December was shocking. Even Gary Bennett agreed with those of us who were there, and if we hadn’t won I think more focus would have gone on it.

I looked him up afterwards as it was so bad to see if it might have been a one off, and read this on Roker Report thinking it was about the game as it read the same.

But further into the report it deviates, and becomes clear that it was for a Sunderland home game in April ‘19!

How many more games, careers or clubs should he be allowed to potentially ruin?

Phhsl

Ed’s Note [Martin]: We’ve had a few absolutely dire referees this season, including Darren Drysdale who did the Charlton game, but this fella was atrocious. It seems to be a recurring theme doesn’t it. As Gav said in the article a couple of years ago, football in general needs better referees than these clowns.

Dear Roker Report,

Thinking back to 2019/20 I wonder if you could outline where Sunderland need to be in pretty quick time if the “powers that be” try and repeat the scenario of that season due to Omicron hitting the football world.

Andrew Bailey

Ed’s Note [Martin]: We just need to keep on winning games, Andrew. If it happened right now we’d be third, by virtue of the fact Wigan have played fewer games but in reality, I can’t see it happening, given we played a whole campaign behind closed doors last season.

Dear Roker Report,

As I always do, I listened to the Roker Rapport podcast that dropped onto my cell phone this morning. The podcasts always make good listening, but this one from Sunday 12 December was especially impressive. With Nick Barnes joining Gav and Martin, there was an extraordinary amount of useful information, about the team and its progress and about individual players. I guess 14 points from 6 matches helps put us all in a good mood.

To show my appreciation for all your good work, not just the podcast, I have just made my second donation to this year’s Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen campaign from across the Pond.

Onward to the Championship.

Mac Craig